Solskjaer Takes Wry Pop At Tranmere Goalkeeper After Man Utd's 6-0 FA Cup Win

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took a pop at Tranmere goalkeeper Scott Davies as United thrashed the League one team with a 6-0 scoreline. Solskjaer thanked Davies for charging up his players as the Red Devils strolled into the FA Cup fifth round with goals from Harry Maguire(10th minute), Diogo Dalot(13th minute), Jesse Lingard(16th minute), Phil Jones(41st minute), Anthony Martial(45th minute) and Mason Greenwood(56th minute), after the keeper had hurled a pre-match jibe.

'United can no longer match up to City'

According to reports, Davies stated in an interview that Manchester United was not the same and could no longer match up to Manchester City. The Tranmere keeper met Solskjaer outside the changing room and the Norwegian took the opportunity to thank the keeper for charging up both the fans and players. Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire's goal set the club on the course of their biggest win since 8-2 thrashing of Arsenal in the year 2011.

According to reports, Solskjaer said that the match against Tranmere was a tricky one as everyone wanted them to lose the game, adding that the players were under pressure but came out on top to beat the League one team. The Manchester United manager added that the players worked hard for the win because they played the right way. He further added that he, the players and the fans enjoyed the match and the inspiring win at Prenton Park.

'Glazers Out'

Despite the Red Devils winning the match with a 6-0 scoreline, fans chanted anti-glazers slogan as the protests against the under-fire owners continued. The first few years of their ownership was marred by protests by fans. The anti-Glazers campaign was such that a few supporters went on to create a new club FC United of Manchester that has given impressive results in the non-league matches so far. Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in the year 2013, United has struggled to win a major silverware. The club has won a single FA Cup, one UEFA Europa League and last won a Premier League title in 2013.

Solskjaer hits out at critics

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit out at his critics. He also took a dig at former club managers Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal. Mourinho and Van Gaal have been extremely critical of the club’s structure in the past. It compelled Solskjaer to speak in favour of the Premier League giants. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that he still believes in the structure of the club. He also asserted that he had the final say in the club’s signings as well. He slammed Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal stating that it was a skill to look at yourself in the mirror sometimes and not just blame others.

