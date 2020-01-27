The Debate
Solskjaer: 'Team Ensured They Had The Right Attitude Before 6-0 FA Cup Win'

Football News

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his squad for their inspiring display against League one club Tranmere in the FA Cup fourth round

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised his squad for their inspiring display against League one club Tranmere in the FA Cup fourth round. According to reports, Solskjaer said that the boys had the right attitude that enabled 6 different players to score goals that sent United into the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Three goals in 15 goals boosted United's confidence

The Norwegian said that they played well against Tranmere, adding that scoring three goals in a span of 15 minutes boosted the team's confidence. He also said that scoring a goal on a set play was a positive thing to do.

Newly-appointed captain Harry Maguire scored the team’s opening goal, which turned out to be an absolute beauty.

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire scored an absolute stunner from outside the penalty area as Tranmere defence was left surprised. This was Maguire’s first goal for United and he was visibly delighted being on the score sheet. While speaking to BT Sport, Maguire commented that he had been waiting for long to score his first goal for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer has the worst record as United manager

Critics have highlighted an interesting stat that sheds light on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's disastrous outing since he was appointed as a permanent manager of Manchester United in the summer.

After the sacking of Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won his first eight matches as the interim manager. He went on to win 10 of his first 11 and 14 out of his first 19 matches in all competitions before being appointed permanently in March. However, since his permanent appointment as Manchester United coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer boasts of an alarming record of just 18 wins from 46 matches in all competitions.

Published:
