Solskjaer Vs Ralf Rangkick: Comparing Stats Of Manchester United Managers After 12 Matches

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as the Manchester United coach after a series of poor results, fans tend to forget the extraordinary start that he had at the club. The Norwegian, who began as a caretaking manager following the axing of Jose Mourinho, helped the Red Devils win 14 of his first 19 games in charge, a start that saw him earn the managerial job on a permanent basis.

On the other hand, his successor Ralf Rangnick has seen a difficult start to his managerial position at Old Trafford. In his first 12 games in charge, Manchester United have already been knocked out of the FA Cup after a loss to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties and their position is not any better in the Premier League standings. Here is a detailed comparison of the Solskjaer vs Rangnick record after 12 games in charge.

Solskjaer vs Rangnick managerial stats comparison

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had the perfect start to his managerial job at Old Trafford as the club won a staggering 10 games (1D, 1L) from his first 12 games in charge. In this time, the Red Devils only suffered a disappointing 2-2 draw against Burnley in the Premier League and a 2-0 defeat to PSG in the UEFA Champions League. This stunning run included a 1-0 away win against Tottenham Hotspur and a 3-1 away win against Arsenal.

An early assessment of Ralf's options for #MUNSOU 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 10, 2022

On the other hand, since Ralf Rangnick took charge of the club in December 2021, Manchester United have won six games from the first 12 matches (4D, 2L). Even though the Red Devils have managed to win 50% of their clashes, it is their performances in those games that have been disappointing.

For example, although the German's side managed to remain undefeated in their first five matches (3W, 2D), they only scored more than one goal on one occasion despite facing most teams that were in the lower half of the Premier League table. Rangnick's stint at Old Trafford began with a 1-0 win over 13th placed Crystal Palace before suffering a disappointing 1-1 draw against Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.

In his third game in charge, the Red Devils defeated Norwich City 1-0 before suffering yet another 1-1 draw against 17th placed Newcastle United. Moreover, in Rangnick's first 12 games in charge, West Ham are the only top half team that Manchester United have managed to defeat. Considering the difficult start, it remains to be seen if the German will take over the job permanently at Old Trafford or will the club appoint a new coach.

Image: AP