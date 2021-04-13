Solskjaer's Son Hits Back At Mourinho, Says Spurs Boss Trying To Shift Focus From Defeat

Amid the Mourinho-Solskjaer war of words, the Manchester United manager's son Noah Solskjaer has hit out at the Tottenham boss over his rebuttal to the Norwegian. Taking an apparent dig at Mourinho, Solskjaer's son said that he 'always gets food' and added that he has never been 'lying around the way Son did'. Noah's comment was directed at the Tottenham forward Son Heung-min who went down during the Spurs-Man Utd clash which ended in the Red Devils' victory.

Speaking to Norwegian news daily, Noah Solskjaer said, "Yes, I laughed a lot on Sunday too. I always get food, I can assure everyone about that."

"[Teammate] Max [Williamsen] asked me if I had been given food when he met me before training today. I have never been lying down the way Son did. Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact they had lost," he added.

Mourinho-Solskjaer 'parenting' spat

Following the high-pitched clash between United and Spurs on Sunday, the managers took their feud off the field as Solskjaer's criticism of Son's antics angered his Portuguese coach. After the contest, Solskjaer was unhappy with Son after he suddenly went down as Scott McTominay's hand brushed past the Spurs' forward's face. McTominay was penalised by the referee after a VAR review. Commenting upon the same, the Man Utd boss said that if the son would have pulled up a similar stunt, he wouldn't get food.

In response, Mourinho did not hesitate in giving it back and reminded the Norwegian manager that a father's duty is to ensure that he always feeds his kids irrespective of what they do. “Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole because I think a father you always have to feed their kids, it doesn’t matter what they do,” Mourinho said. “If you steal to feed your kids, you steal. I am very, very disappointed. Like we say in Portuguese, `Bread is bread, cheese is cheese.’ I told Ole what I think about his comments", said Mourinho.

Cavani leads Man Utd to victory

Uruguay's Edison Cavani led Manchester United to victory on Sunday as they faced Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The Red Devils came back in the game from 1-0 down to win the match 3-1 following goals from Fred, Cavani and an injury-time strike from Mason Greenwood. Cavani thought he had scored in the first half before the goal was controversially disallowed by a combination of VAR and referee Chris Kavanagh for what was adjudged to have been a foul on Son Heung-min by Scott McTominay. The result means United are virtually assured of Champions League football next season - and lie 11 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.