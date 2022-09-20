Manchester United star playmaker Bruno Fernandes has opened up on how new coach Erik ten Hag has brought up a new sense of discipline, something that was not seen before in the team. The Portuguese international went on to compare the Dutch manager to the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, two coaches who have dominated the Premier League in the past few seasons with Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

Fernandes heaps praise on Erik ten Hag

As quoted by The Athletic, Bruno Fernandes said, "First of all, he has an idea. He has a style. You have to follow his rules. He is strict on that. And I like that. He has brought discipline, which is something I think we missed in the past. Everyone must be on the same page."

The 28-year-old went on to compare the Dutch coach to Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp by adding, "That is what Pep and Klopp have been doing for years because they have stability in the club, and in the way they choose the transfer market and build the team, which is really important for them to get the rewards."

After a disastrous start to the season, Man United seem to have rediscovered their form, having won five of their last six matches in all competitions. Their only defeat in this run of games came against Real Sociedad at home in the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils will hope to carry on this form when they travel to the Etihad Stadium next to face arch-rivals Manchester City on October 2.

What seems to have helped Man United is the selection of the right players, both for games and the transfer market, an idea that Fernandes seems to appreciate about coach Ten Hag. "I saw the manager say in a press conference that we do not want to bring players just for the sake of bringing them; we want to bring the right players for what we want to do," added Fernandes in his conversation with The Athletic. "It is something the club needs."

The Portuguese international concluded his remarks by highlighting how there is a lot more Man United can improve upon under the Dutch coach. "We still have a margin to improve and he needs time to get the most out of us with his idea of playing. I believe we will get to the point with him where we are established as a team and everyone is on the same page," added Fernandes.