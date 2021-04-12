Son Heung-min SLAMMED By Solskjaer And Fans For 'Laughable' Playacting: WATCH

Man United successfully got their revenge last night against Tottenham Hotspur after having been demolished 6-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season. Goals from Fred, Edison Cavani and Mason Greenwood helped The Red Devils beat Spurs 3-1. Despite the win, Man United fans were unhappy with Son Heung-min's 'laughable' playacting.

Tottenham vs Man United highlights: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comments on Son Heung-min

Man United thought they had opened the scoring in the 33th minute as Edison Cavani put the ball in the back of the net. However, the goal was ruled out after a VAR check as Son Heung-min was deemed to have been fouled by Scott McTominay. The Man United midfielder was perceived as being guilty of catching the South Korean striker in the face. One can see the incident in the highlights below.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comments on Son Heung-min revealed the frustrations of the Man United camp. "I have to say if my son stays down like this for three minutes and he gets 10 of his mates around him if he gets that in the face from one of his other mates, and he needs 10 mates to help him up, he won’t get any food," said Solskjaer in his post-match interview. When asked whether The Red Devils had been conned, he replied, "No, we weren’t [conned], the referee was."

Tottenham vs Man United highlights: Son Heung-min mocked on social media

Son Heung-min has been mocked by Man United fans on social media for his 'laughable' playacting. Drey wrote, "Heung ming Son has been nominated as the best Actor in the Upcoming Oscar Awards." Another fan, David Hartono, wrote, "Son Heung min... Great actor!" Meanwhile, Just Dan wrote, "Son Heung Min is Sergio Busquet Tonight. you deserve get Oscar."

Premier League standings: Man United stay in second while Tottenham drop to seventh

Man United extended their unbeaten Premier League away run to 23 games after defeating Tottenham last night. The victory also helped The Red Devils to extend their current unbeaten run to 11 league games (6W 5D). Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are currently at the second place in the Premier League standings with 63 points, 9 points clear off Chelsea in fifth.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur's inconsistent run continues under Jose Mourinho as they have just won one of their previous four Premier League games (1D 2L). As a result, Spurs have fallen down to seventh place in the Premier League standings and are six points off West Ham, who occupy the last Champions League spot. With just seven games remaining, Tottenham have it all to do if they are to qualify for the Champions League next season.