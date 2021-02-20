SOU Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League 2021 Match Preview

Southampton host London outfit Chelsea in Matchday 25 of the ongoing in the Premier League on Saturday. The match is slated to be played at the St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday, February 20 with the kickoff scheduled for 6:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at SOU vs CHE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this Premier League clash.

SOU vs CHE live: SOU vs CHE Dream11 match preview

Southampton walks into the match following a string of poor performances as Ralph Hasenhutti's men have suffered from six straight losses in the Premier League this season with their latest PL outing ending with a 1-2 loss to Wolves last week. Currently slotted at 13th on the table, the Saints have registered 8 wins, 5 draws and 10 losses while accumulating 29 points in the ongoing campaign. They will be aiming to bounce back but face a tough task against an in-form Chelsea side.

Chelsea, on the other hand, walk into the match as the 4th ranked team on the Premier League table as the Blues have registered 12 wins from 24 games so far this season and sit with 42 points against their name. The London outfit are on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, winning the last four outings under new manager Thomas Tuchel and will be aiming to continue building on the positive momentum and look to bridge the 4-point gap separating them and 3rd placed Leicester City.

SOU vs CHE Playing 11

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Jack Stephens, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Takumi Minamino, Stuart Armstrong, Danny Ings, Che Adams.

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner.

SOU vs CHE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy

Defenders - Jannik Vestergaard, Cesar Azpilicueta Ryan Bertrand, Marcos Alonso

Midfielders - Hakim Ziyech, Takumi Minamino, Mason Mount, James Ward-Prowse

Strikers - Timo Werner (C), Danny Ings (VC)

SOU vs CHE Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Timo Werner or Takumi Minamino

Vice-Captain- Danny Ings or Mason Mount

SOU vs CHE Match Prediction

Both teams played out a goal-scoring 3-3 draw during their previous head-to-head meeting at Stamford Bridge last year. Southampton will be aiming to replicate a similar scoreline but will have to bring their A-game if they wish to snatch away points from Chelsea FC. While have conceded a staggering 20 goals in their previous six matches, Chelsea FC have managed to keep five clean sheets in their last six games. The Blues of London start the match as heavy favourites and look likely to comfortably pocket three points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction: Southampton 0-2 Chelsea

Note: The above SOU vs CHE Dream11 prediction, SOU vs CHE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SOU vs CHE Dream11 Team and SOU vs CHE Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.