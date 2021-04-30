SOU Vs LEI Dream11: Southampton Vs Leicester City Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Quick links:
Image Source: Leicester City/ Twitter
Southampton (SOU) and Leicester City (LEI) will collide in the upcoming match of the Premier League 2020-21 on Friday, April 30 at 8:00 PM local time (Saturday, May 1 at 12:30 AM midnight IST). The game will be played at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England. Here is our SOU vs LEI Dream11 prediction, top picks and SOU vs LEI Dream11 team.
Leicester City are currently at the third spot of the Premier League standings with 62 points. Kelechi Iheanacho and team have played 33 games so far in the tournament, winning 19 and losing 9 (5 draws). Southampton, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot of the table with 36 points and a win-loss record of 10-16 (6 draws).
Southampton will enter St Mary's Stadium without Oriol Romeu and William Smallbone as they are recovering from injury, while Michael Obafemi and Danny Ings are listed as doubtful. Leicester City, on the other hand, won’t get any assistance from Harvey Barnes and James Justin on Friday night as they in the injury list. Wes Morgan is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.
Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong, Nathan Redmond, Che Adams
Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy
Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Leicester City will come out on top in this contest.
ðŸ˜‡ðŸ†šðŸ¦Š— Leicester City (@LCFC) April 30, 2021
Let's go, Leicester! ðŸ”µ#SouLei pic.twitter.com/WmrI3Rqn2f
Note: The above SOU vs LEI Dream11 prediction, SOU vs LEI Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SOU vs LEI Dream11 Team and SOU vs LEI Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.