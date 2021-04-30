SOU Vs LEI Dream11: Southampton Vs Leicester City Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Southampton (SOU) and Leicester City (LEI) will collide in the upcoming match of the Premier League 2020-21 on Friday, April 30 at 8:00 PM local time (Saturday, May 1 at 12:30 AM midnight IST). The game will be played at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England. Here is our SOU vs LEI Dream11 prediction, top picks and SOU vs LEI Dream11 team.

SOU vs LEI Dream11 Match Preview

Leicester City are currently at the third spot of the Premier League standings with 62 points. Kelechi Iheanacho and team have played 33 games so far in the tournament, winning 19 and losing 9 (5 draws). Southampton, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot of the table with 36 points and a win-loss record of 10-16 (6 draws).

SOU vs LEI Dream11 schedule

England date and time: Friday, April 30 at 8:00 PM

India date and time: Saturday, May 1 at 12:30 AM

Venue: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England

SOU vs LEI Dream11 team news

Southampton will enter St Mary's Stadium without Oriol Romeu and William Smallbone as they are recovering from injury, while Michael Obafemi and Danny Ings are listed as doubtful. Leicester City, on the other hand, won’t get any assistance from Harvey Barnes and James Justin on Friday night as they in the injury list. Wes Morgan is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

SOU vs LEI probable playing 11

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong, Nathan Redmond, Che Adams

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

SOU vs LEI top picks

Southampton: Jan Bednarek, James Ward-Prowse, Che Adams

Leicester City: Wesley Fofana, Jannik Vestergaard, Kelechi Iheanacho

SOU vs LEI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne, Jan Bednarek, Jannik Vestergaard

Midfielders: Jannik Vestergaard, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy, Che Adams

SOU vs LEI Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Leicester City will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SOU vs LEI Dream11 prediction, SOU vs LEI Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SOU vs LEI Dream11 Team and SOU vs LEI Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

