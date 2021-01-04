SOU Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11 Premier League Match Preview

Liverpool will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table as they take on Southampton in their first match of 2021. The Red’s of Merseyside will play the Saints at St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday, January 5, with kickoff at 1:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the SOU vs LIV Dream11 prediction, SOU vs LIV match prediction, and other details of the PL clash.

Southampton and Liverpool will start the match following their respective winless streaks. After their 7-0 win against Crystal Palace, the Reds were held to frustrating draws against West Brom and Newcastle. However, they have managed to be on the top of the table and with 9 wins from 16 games. With 33 points to their name, the Reds of Merseyside are at par with Manchester United and sit above them based on goal difference. Liverpool will want to get all 3 points in their first game of 2021, as anything less than that will be considered a worrisome factor for Klopp following two back-to-back draws.

The hosts too have played out 5 draws in their 16 games, recording 26 points with seven wins and four losses. Slotted 9th in the Premier League table, Southampton have failed to find the back of the net in their last three games. After their narrow 1-0 loss against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Ralph Hasenhuttl's side drew both their matches against Fulham and West Ham. The Saints will be aiming to convert those draws into wins as they look at the match as a chance to get more than one point against the reigning Premier League champions.

SOU vs LIV playing 11

Southampton - Forster, Bednarek, Bertrand, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Adams, Romeu, Armstrong, Ings, Walcott

Liverpool - Alisson, Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Salah, Henderson, Mane, Firmino

SOU vs LIV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Alisson

Defenders - Fabinho, Walker-Peters, Robertson, Bednarek

Midfielders - Walcott, Wijnaldum, Ward-Prowse

Strikers - Salah, Firmino, Ings

SOU vs LIV Dream11 team top picks

Captain - Salah or Walcott

Vice-Captain - Ings or Alisson

SOU vs LIV match prediction

Liverpool’s defensive woes will give Southampton some confidence to find the back of the next after missing out on scoring a goal in their last three Premier League matches. However, the inclusion of Thiago back in the team will see the Spaniard unlock the likes of Salah, Mane, and Firmino. We predict a comfortable win for the visitors as the Reds of Merseyside look to stay at the top of the table.

Prediction Southampton 1-3 Liverpool

Note: The above SOU vs LIV Dream11 prediction, SOU vs LIV match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, SOU vs LIV Dream11 team and SOU vs LIV playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result