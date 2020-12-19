SOU Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League 2020-21 Game Preview

Quick links:
Southampton FC (SOU) will go up against Manchester City FC (MCI) in the upcoming match of the Premier League 2020-21 on Saturday, December 19 at 8:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England. Here is our SOU vs MCI Dream11 prediction, top picks and SOU vs MCI Dream11 team.
Despite winning only two of their last five matches, Southampton FC are at the third spot of the Premier League 2020-21 points table with 24 points. James Ward-Prowse and team have played 13 matches so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing three (plus three draws). Manchester City FC, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot with 20 points and a win-loss record of 5-5 (plus two draws).
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Southampton FC are the favourites to win the game.
Note: The above SOU vs MCI Dream11 prediction, SOU vs MCI Dream11 team, probable SOU vs MCI playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SOU vs MCI Dream11 team and SOU vs MCI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
