SOU Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

A Danny Ings-less Southampton side will take on Newcastle United on Matchday 8 of the Premier League this week. Their fixture is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am on Friday night, November 6 (Nov 7 in India) from St Mary's Stadium. Here is our SOU vs NEW Dream11 prediction and SOU vs NEW Dream11 team.

✨ FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ✨



St Mary's lights await, as #SaintsFC gear up for a #PL showdown with #NUFC this evening! 👊 pic.twitter.com/gEfTRwbQx1 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 6, 2020

SOU vs NEW Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Southampton and Newcastle United finished the 2019-20 season of the Premier League within a few points of each other, in 11th and 13th place respectively. This time around, Southampton have won four, drawn one and lost two of their seven games in the league. After losing their first two games against Crystal Palace and Tottenham, Southampton came back strong and are unbeaten in their last five - the only team so far who can make that claim.

Newcastle United meanwhile, have won three, lost two and drawn two games in the Premier League season. They are in 11th place on the table. Their form so far has been WDLWD with the last loss coming against a floundering Manchester United side.

Newcastle lost that match with a huge 1-4 margin with their only goal actually coming from the Manchester United camp in the form of an own goal. Newcastle won their last Premier League game against Southampton 1-0 back in March.

SOU vs NEW playing 11 prediction

Southampton FC predicted starting 11

Alex McCarthy, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jack Stephens, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Thoe Walcott, Che Adams, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, Stuart Armstrong

Newcastle United FC predicted playing 11

Karl Darlow, Federico Fernández, Jamaal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Jacob Murphy, Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick, Jamal Lewis, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser

SOU vs NEW live: Players to watch out for

Southampton: James Ward-Prowse, Che Adams, Jannik Vestergaard

Newcastle United: Callum Wilson, Jacob Murphy, Allan Saint-Maximin

SOU vs NEW Dream11 team

GK: Alex McCarthy

DEF: Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Federico Fernández,

MID: Allan Saint-Maximin, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, James Ward-Prowse (VC)

FWD: Che Adams, Callum Wilson (C), Jacob Murphy

SOU vs NEW Dream11 prediction

According to our SOU vs NEW match prediction, Southampton FC will win this fixture.

Note: The SOU vs NEW Dream11 prediction and SOU vs NEW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SOU vs NEW Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Southampton Twitter