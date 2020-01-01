SOU Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur will face each other in their first Premier League game of the new decade. Jose Mourinho's Spurs were held by Norwich City in their last fixture and will be looking for a massive turn of the event at the St. Mary's stadium. The match will take place on January 1, 2020 at 8:30 PM IST.

SOU VS TOT Dream11 team preview

“I’ve still got a lot to deliver to this team and step by step, with more games, fitness, I’ll get there."



👊 Back-to-back starts, but there is a lot more still to come from @RyanSessegnon. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 30, 2019

Southampton have been struggling for consistency all season long. After beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on December 26, they produced a poor display to salvage a draw at home against Crystal Palace. They sit 15th on the Premier League points table with just 22 points after 20 games. So far they have managed 6 wins, 4 draws, and 10 losses.

Southampton win-loss record: DWWLL

Next up: #THFC!



It was @Prowsey16's day when the teams last met at St Mary's! 🎯 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 29, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur have been struggling as well at the back this season. They have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games and after a less than impressive draw against bottom side Norwich City, Mourinho will need to make some major changes. They are currently sixth in the Premier League, just one point behind Manchester United. They have managed 8 wins, 6 draws, and 6 losses in 20 games this season.

Tottenham win-loss record: DWLWL

SOU VS TOT Dream11 team news

Southampton: Sam McQueen (cruciate ligament), Shane Long (knee), Yan Valery (virus)

Tottenham Hotspur: Ben Davies (ankle), Hugo Lloris (elbow), Heung-Min Son (suspension)

SOU VS TOT Dream11 predicted line-ups

Southampton

Alex McCarthy (GK), Cedric Soares, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand, Sofiane Boufal, Pierre-Emile Hojberg, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Che Adams, Danny Ings

Tottenham Hotspur

Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, Serge Aurier, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli, Ryan Sessegnon, Harry Kane

SOU vs TOT Dream11 top picks

Captain: Harry Kane

Vice-captain: Dele Alli

SOU vs TOT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Paulo Gazzaniga

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Sofiane Boufal, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli

Attackers: Harry Kane, Danny Ings

SOU VS TOT Dream11 prediction

Southampton 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur.

