SOU Vs UFA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Preview

Sochi will square off against FC Ufa in the Russian Premier League this week. The teams will face each other at the Fisht Olympic Stadium on November 6, Friday night, 9:30 pm IST. Here is our SO vs UFA Dream11 prediction and SO vs UFA Dream11 team.

SOU vs UFA live: SOU vs UFA Dream11 prediction and preview

SOU are placed sixth on the points table with 22 points so far in the season. They have played 13 matches, of which they've won 6, tied 4 and lost 3. SOU won their last match versus Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 and will look to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match.

ðŸ“† #RPL Week 14 fixtures



Which game are you waiting for the most? âœï¸ pic.twitter.com/G4Obkjb8M5 — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) November 4, 2020

On the other hand, UFA are currently at the bottom of the points table and are on a three-match losing streak. They have 6 points from 13 matches and looking at the current form they could end up being the first team to be relegated. They lost their previous match versus Ural 1-2 and a win in this match is really needed as they look to avoid relegation.

SOU vs UFA Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SOU vs UFA Dream11 team

SOU vs UFA Dream11 prediction: SOU squad for SOU vs UFA Dream11 team

Soslan Dzhanaev, Emanuel Mammana, Miha Mevlja, Elmir Nabiullin, Ivan Miladinovic, Artur Yusupov, Timofey Margasov, Sergei Terekhov, Danil Prutsev, Nikita Burmistrov, Kirill Zaika, Anton Zabolotny, Joãozinho, Ivan Novoseltsev, Nikolay Zabolotny, Nikita Kalugin, Erik Vardanyan, Aleksandr Rudenko, Akmal Bakhtiyarov, Anatoliy Nemchenko, Egor Prutsev

SOU vs UFA Dream11 prediction: UFA squad for SOU vs UFA Dream11 team

Aleksei Chernov, Yuri Shafinsky, Aleksandr Belenov, Aleksandr Sukhov, Pavel Alikin, Alexey Nikitin, Jemal Tabidze, Ionut Nedelcearu, Bojan Jokic, Azer Aliev, Nikita Belousov, Igor Bezdenezhnykh, Artyom Golubev, Danila Emelyanov, Olivier Thill, Nikolay Giorgobiani, Catalin Carp, Vyacheslav Krotov, Dmitry Marketisov, Kirill Folmer, Gamid Agalarov, Dmitri Sysuev, Andres Vombergar, Lovro Bizjak, Timur Zhamaletdinov, Magomedemin Rabadanov

SOU vs UFA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SOU vs UFA Dream11 team

Azer Aliev

Artem Golubev

Timur Zhamaletdinov.

SOU vs UFA match prediction: SOU vs UFA Dream11 team

SOU vs UFA live: SOU vs UFA match prediction

As per our SOU vs UFA match prediction, SOU will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SOU vs UFA Dream11 prediction, top picks and SOU vs UFA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SOU vs UFA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

