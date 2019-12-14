SOU Vs WHU Dream11 Predictions, Team News, Top Picks And Line-up

Southampton will host West Ham on Saturday, December 14. Both teams are struggling in the Premier League and need some major upheavals to revive their sinking season. Keep reading as we discuss the team news, the match preview and predict the SOU vs WHU Dream11 team ahead of the match.

Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Time: 11:00 PM IST

🏟🔙



Targeting three on the spin 🎯 pic.twitter.com/h3JjJXu3Gb — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 13, 2019

SOU vs WHU Dream11 team preview

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has been struggling to pick the right formation for his side. It is evident from his side's current predicament. They sit 18th in the league with 15 points after 16 games. The Saints have seen an upturn in form in recent weeks. They managed an impressive draw against Arsenal, followed by victories over Watford and Norwich. A loss to Newcastle last week means that they would need to bounce back again on Saturday.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is having troubles of his own. An impressive win over Chelsea a fortnight ago was the only one since September 22. Pellegrini is walking on thin ice and experts believe that the Chilean would be sacked if the Hammers lose at St. Mary's. West Ham are currently 16th in the league with four wins and eight losses after 16 games.

SOU vs WHU Dream11 team news

Southampton: Sam McQueen (cruciate-ligament), Sofiane Boufal (toe), Stuart Armstrong (hamstring) Yan Valery (virus)

West Ham: Andriy Yarmolenko (groin), Jack Wilshere (groin), Lukasz Fabianski (hip), Manuel Lanzini (collarbone)

SOU vs WHU Dream11 predicted line-ups

Southampton

Angus Gunn (GK), Cedric Soares, Jack Stephens, Jan Bednarek, Ryan Bertrand, Moussa Djenepo, James Ward-Prowse, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Nathan Redmond, Danny Ings, Shane Long

West Ham

David Martin, Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Fabian Balbuena, Ryan Fredericks, Declan Rice, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Felipe Anderson, Robert Snodgrass, Michail Antonio

SOU vs WHU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Angus Gunn

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Ryan Bertrand

Midfielders: Felipe Anderson, Mark Noble, James Ward-Prowse, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Attackers: Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Nathan Redmond

SOU vs WHU Dream11 prediction

Both teams are struggling in the Premier League this season. At home against a poor West Ham backline, Southampton might just have an edge

Southampton 2-1 West Ham

Please note that these predictions are based on our own analysis. These predictions do not guarantee positive results.