South Korea Vs Paraguay Live Streaming: How To Watch International Football Friendly?

The South Korean football team is up against Paraguay in an international friendly match at the Suwon World Cup stadium in South Korea, on Friday evening. The home team heads into the match on the back of a 2-0 win against Chile on Monday after they bowed down 1-5 against Brazil in the previous game. On the other hand, Paraguay head into the game after suffering a 4-1 loss against Japan last week.

Both teams have played against each other for seven times in the past and South Korea have a clear upper hand over Paraguay. South Korea has won three games, Paraguay has won two games, while two games have ended in draws. The home team for Friday’s match have won three out of their last five games, while the visitors have won only on one occasion in the last five games.

The home side has included goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, left-back Kim Jin-su, centre-back Kim Young-gwon, attacker Jeong Woo-yeong and forward Hwang Ui-jo in the squad for Friday’s match. Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min will certainly be the biggest star of the game. At the same time, Paraguay have named players like centre-back Gustavo Gomez, centre-back Fabian Balbuena, forward Miguel Almiron, midfielder Richard Sanchez and attacker Angel Romero in the squad.

How to watch live streaming of South Korea vs Paraguay match?

The live streaming of the South Korea vs Paraguay, international friendly will be available on TV Chosun and Kuching Play in South Korea. The game won’t be telecasted or streamed live in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and other South Asian Countries. The match can also be watched on beIN Sports 3. However, football fans in India can get live updates of the match on the social media handles of both teams. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST on Friday.

South Korea vs Paraguay: Predicted Starting Lineups

South Korea Predicted Starting Lineup: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Jung Seung-hyun, Kwon Kyung-won, Park Min-gyu, Um Won-sang, Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom, Kwon Chang-hoon, Jeong Woo-yeong, Son Heung-min

Paraguay Predicted Starting Lineup: Santiago Rojas, Alan Benitez, David Martinez, Omar Alderete, Santiago Arzamendia, Richard Sanchez, Andres Cubas, Oscar Romero, Derlis Gonzalez, Miguel Almiron, Gabriel Avalos

(Image: AP/@Albirroja/Twitter)