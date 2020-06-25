Southampton Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Preview, Team News, Premier League Live

Quick links:
Southampton will host Arsenal for their Matchday 31 clash in the Premier League this week. Wretched luck and woeful form has blighted the Gunners since they returned to top-flight football this month. Arsenal have faced consecutive defeats in the league against Man City and Brighton. The Gunners will try to capitalise from their meeting against 14th placed Southampton this week. Arsenal are currently 11th in the Premier League table with nine wins to their name (Draws 13, Losses 8).
As for Ralph Hasenhyttl's Southampton side, they are currently 14th on the Premier League table with 37 points to their name. The Saints have managed to bank a total of 11 wins in the season so far (Draws 4, Losses 15). They won 3-0 in their last Premier League clash against wooden spooners Norwich City.
Alex McCarthy, Jack Rose, Angus Gunn, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Sam McQueen, Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Harrison Reed, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Pierre Hojbjerg, Jake Hesketh, Sofiane Boufal, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, William Smallbone, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams
Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli