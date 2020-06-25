Southampton Vs Arsenal Live Streaming, Preview, Team News, Premier League Live

Southampton will host Arsenal for their Matchday 31 clash in the Premier League this week. Wretched luck and woeful form has blighted the Gunners since they returned to top-flight football this month. Arsenal have faced consecutive defeats in the league against Man City and Brighton. The Gunners will try to capitalise from their meeting against 14th placed Southampton this week. Arsenal are currently 11th in the Premier League table with nine wins to their name (Draws 13, Losses 8).

As for Ralph Hasenhyttl's Southampton side, they are currently 14th on the Premier League table with 37 points to their name. The Saints have managed to bank a total of 11 wins in the season so far (Draws 4, Losses 15). They won 3-0 in their last Premier League clash against wooden spooners Norwich City.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Son £249 Worth Boots On 10th Birthday, Calls Him 'source Of Pride'

Premier League live: Southampton vs Arsenal live stream

🗞 The latest from the boss on...



🇧🇷 Martinelli

🇩🇪 Leno

🇦🇷 Martinez

😇 Southampton

➕ And more



👇 Read all of @m8arteta's comments ahead of #SOUARS... — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 23, 2020

Also Read | Marcus Rashford's Campaign Compels UK Government To Spend £120m On Free School Meals

Southampton vs Arsenal live stream: Southampton vs Arsenal Premier League live match details

Game: Southampton vs Arsenal Date and time: Thursday, June 25, 10:30 PM IST Venue: St. Mary's Stadium Live telecast: Star Sports Select 1/HD Southampton vs Arsenal live streaming: Disney+Hotstar

Also Read | Eden Hazard ‘worked Like An Animal’ For Body Transformation After Strong Return In LaLiga

Premier League fixtures: Southampton vs Arsenal live stream

Also Read | Chelsea Face Major Competition In Kai Havertz Transfer Race With Bayern Munich's £75m Bid

Premier League live: Southampton vs Arsenal full squads

Southampton vs Arsenal live stream: Southampton (SOU)

Alex McCarthy, Jack Rose, Angus Gunn, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Sam McQueen, Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Harrison Reed, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Pierre Hojbjerg, Jake Hesketh, Sofiane Boufal, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, William Smallbone, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams

Southampton vs Arsenal live stream: Arsenal (ARS)

Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

Premier League fixtures: Southampton vs Arsenal live stream

Premier League live: Southampton vs Arsenal predicted XI

Southampton : McCarthy; Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Obafemi

: McCarthy; Valery, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Ings, Obafemi Arsenal: Martinez; Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Tierney; Ceballos, Guendouzi, Saka; Pepe, Nketiah, Aubameyang

(Cover image source: Southampton and Arsenal Instagram)