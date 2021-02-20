Southampton Vs Chelsea Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Live And Match Prediction

Chelsea will look to continue their fine form under manager Thomas Tuchel when they take on Southampton in the Premier League. The match will be played on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Here are the Southampton vs Chelsea live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

Where to watch Southampton vs Chelsea live?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Southampton vs Chelsea live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Southampton vs Chelsea live:

Venue: St Mary's Stadium

Premier League live stream schedule: Saturday, February 20, 2021

Time: 6 pm IST

Southampton vs Chelsea prediction and preview

Southampton arrive into the game following a shocking defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Despite bagging the lead early courtesy of Danny Ings' splendid effort, the Saints went on to concede twice in the second half. Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto scored one goal each to win the tie for Wolves.

On the other hand, Chelsea managed a thrilling victory over Newcastle United in the previous Premier League fixture. Olivier Giroud and Timo Werner struck once each to grab the maximum points from the game. This was the Blues' fourth successive win in the Premier League, setting the record for the first time since November 2019.

Southampton vs Chelsea team news

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl faces a daunting challenge when his side host the Blues. The boss will have to cope with the absence of Kyle Walker-Peters due to a hamstring injury. William Smallbone is out for the rest of the season due to a ligament injury, while Micheal Obafemi is yet to recover from a muscle injury. Ibrahima Diallo and Theo Walcott are doubtful about their availability for the home clash.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have just a couple of injuries to deal with. Tuchel will be without the services of Thiago Siva, following a muscle injury. Besides, Christian Pulisic is doubtful to play Southampton citing an injury to his calf.

Premier League standings update

Southampton have struggled for fine form in the Premier League as they languish at the 13th spot in the table. The Saints have lost six Premier League games consecutively. Meanwhile, Chelsea occupy the fourth spot in the Premier League standings with 42 points in 24 games. The Stamford Bridge outfit are undefeated since the appointment of Tuchel.

Southampton vs Chelsea prediction

Chelsea are the clear favourites to win the tie 3-0 against Southampton.

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Chelsea Twitter