Southampton Vs Leeds United Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

Southampton will take on Leeds United in what will be their penultimate fixture of the Premier League 2020/21 season. The game will be played at St Mary's Stadium and will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Tuesday, May 18. Here's a look at where to watch Southampton vs Leeds United Premier League stream, team news and our Southampton vs Leeds United prediction for the same.

Southampton vs Leeds United prediction and preview

Southampton have returned to winning ways last time out having gone five games without a win. The Saints registered back to back 3-1 wins at home against Crystal Palace and Fulham as Ralph Hassenhuttl's side have now won three and drawn one of their last four Premier League games at St Mary's. Southampton have a chance to rise as high as 12th in the standings if they clinch the six available points, having previously slipped closer to relegation.

Welcome back, #SaintsFC fans ❤️



Matchday at St Mary's for the last time this season 👊#COYR pic.twitter.com/8YpQhbtrm9 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 18, 2021

Leeds United also come into the clash on the back of consecutive wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley. Marcelo Bielsa's men have accumulated an impressive 53 points from 36 games in their first top-flight campaign since 2004. The visitors have picked up 18 points from a possible 27 in the last nine league matches, with wins over Tottenham and Man City, and draws against Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool. Leeds will be favourites for the clash despite Southampton's good form and will hope to cap off their road trip with a win.

Southampton vs Leeds United team news

Southampton will remain without midfielder William Smallbone and left-back Ryan Bertrand through injury, while Jan Bednarek is also ruled out for the game. Oriol Romeu is also unavailable, meaning James Ward-Prowse and Stuart Armstrong will play in the centre of the park. As for Leeds United, Helder Costa is the only notable absentee, while captain Liam Cooper is likely to warm the bench considering the form of Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente and Luke Ayling.

Southampton vs Leeds United team news: Predicted XIs

Southampton: Forster; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Vestergaard, Salisu; Tella, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Adams, Ings

Forster; Walker-Peters, Stephens, Vestergaard, Salisu; Tella, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Redmond; Adams, Ings Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk; Dallas, Phillips, Klich, Alioski; Harrison, Bamford, Raphinha

Southampton vs Leeds channel: Where to watch Southampton vs Leeds United?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select. The Premier League stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. The game kicks off at 10:30 PM IST on Tuesday, May 18.

