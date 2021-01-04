Southampton Vs Liverpool Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Following an embarrassing show against Newcastle United, defending Premier League champions Liverpool will take on Southampton as they look to maintain their firm lead at the top. Interestingly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United have emerged as a potent threat for Jurgen Klopp's side who wouldn't want to drop any more points in the competition.

Also Read | Van Dijk injury update: Liverpool star takes significant step in recovery from knee injury

How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool Live? Southampton vs Liverpool live stream

The Premier Leag broadcast will be provided on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Southampton vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP, while live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live:

Venue: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton

Date: Monday, January 4, 2021 (Tuesday IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Southampton vs Liverpool prediction and preview

Southampton arrive in the game following a goalless draw against West Ham United in their previous clash. The Saints have managed to pull off a decent start to the campaign with seven victories in 16 fixtures. They sit ninth in the Premier League standings with 26 points to their credit.

🔥 𝐌𝐎 x 𝐒𝐀𝐃𝐈𝐎 x 𝐁𝐎𝐁𝐁𝐘 🔥



5⃣3⃣ goals between the trio in 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/W9cisCqPvn — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2021

On the other hand, Liverpool succeeded in maintaining their firm hold in the Premier League standings following the victory against Tottenham on Matchday 13. The Reds lead with 33 points to their credit, same as that of second-placed Man United. Solskjaer's men trail to Liverpool due to a poor goal difference ratio.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp takes jibe at Man Utd after Liverpool grab Team of the Year Award

Southampton vs Liverpool team news

Southampton have an almost fit squad as they host Liverpool at their home turf. The Saints' manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will miss out on just one player - Jannik Vestergaard, who is out due to a knee injury. Besides, there's still no clarity on the availability of Nathan Redmond.

The defending Premier League champions have endured an injury-plagued season. Virgil van Dijk is yet to recover completely from his ligament injury, while Naby Keita also sits out following a muscle issue. Besides, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Diogo Jota are also set to miss out on the trip to St. Mary's Stadium due to their respective injuries.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah 'unhappy' at Liverpool according to former teammate; club to let him leave?

Southampton vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool are the clear favourites to win the game against Southampton.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

Also Read | Mo Salah teases move to Real Madrid or Barcelona with Liverpool future uncertain

Image courtesy: Liverpool Twitter