Southampton Vs Manchester City Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League In India, UK & US?

Southampton will next host Premier League leaders Manchester City who are currently on a 12 game winning streak in the league. The match is scheduled to commence live at 11:00 PM IST at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday, January 22.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the UK and the US, and other details about the Southampton vs Manchester City live stream.

Southampton vs Manchester City live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Southampton vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Southampton vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app.

The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 6:30 PM BST on January 22.

Southampton vs Manchester City live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Southampton vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 PM ET on January 22.

Premier League table update: Man City continue their dominance

Following Manchester City's 1-0 win over title contenders Chelsea last weekend, Pep Guardiola's side extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 11 points from second-placed Liverpool, who have played a game less. On the other hand, Southampton are currently in 13th place with just 24 points, 10 points clear of eighteenth placed Watford, who have played a game less.

While the Citizens will be hoping to win this match to continue their stunning winning run and extend their lead in the Premier League standings, the Saints will be hoping to get something out of this game to reduce their chances of getting in a relegation scrap.