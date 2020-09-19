Southampton Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur will square off at St Mary's on Sunday after both sides suffered defeats on Matchday 1 of the 2020-21 Premier League season. The clash between Southampton and Tottenham is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 pm BST (4:30 pm IST). Here's a look at our Southampton vs Tottenham prediction, Southampton vs Tottenham team news and Southampton vs Tottenham live stream details.

ALSO READ: Thiago To Liverpool: A Champagne Footballer Capable Of Orchestrating Control And Chaos

Premier League live: Southampton vs Tottenham prediction and match preview

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton suffered a 1-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Matchday 1 of the 2020-21 Premier League season and that was followed by an EFL second-round exit against Brentford on Thursday. Having ended last season on a high, the Saints were expected to continue their good run of form into the new season. Although things haven't gone as planned for Southampton in the opening stages of the new season, they will be hoping to get a positive result against Spurs this weekend.

ALSO READ: Premier League Live: Matchday 2 Preview, Fixtures, Schedule; Chelsea-Liverpool Face Off

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham began their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Everton last weekend and scraped past Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Thursday night in the Europa League. Spurs are in the midst of signing Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid but Mourinho is expected to keep his focus on the task at hand on Sunday. Our Southampton vs Tottenham prediction is that Spurs will win the game 2-0.

👎 @NathanRedmond22

🔙 Stuart Armstrong



Ralph Hasenhüttl revealed mixed team news ahead of #SaintsFC's clash with #THFC on Sunday: https://t.co/8ZpHMsety8 — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 18, 2020

Premier League live: Southampton vs Tottenham team news

For Southampton, Nathan Redmond will miss that game against Tottenham due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Japhet Tanganga is out for Tottenham with a thigh injury. Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will hope to feature against his former side.

Southampton vs Tottenham H2H record

In 18 meetings between these two sides so far, Tottenham have come out victorious on 12 occasions. There have been a total of 3 wins for Southampton while three games have ended in draws.

ALSO READ: Lebanese Soccer Player Mohammed Atwi Dies From Stray Bullet Head Wound

Premier League live: Southampton vs Tottenham live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch Southampton vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports. In India, the Southampton vs Tottenham live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Southampton vs Tottenham live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Thiago Pens Emotional Letter To Bayern; Lewandowski Responds Ahead Of Liverpool Move

Image Credits - Southampton, Tottenham Instagram