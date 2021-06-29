Southgate Vs Low: Stats, Managerial Record And England Vs Germany Live News

England will host arch-rivals Germany at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, June 29, as both sides look to progress to the quarter-finals of the European Championship. The Round of 16 clash between Gareth Southgate's England and Joachim Low's Germany is scheduled to commence live at 5:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the Southgate vs Low head to head record and the details of how to watch England vs Germany live in India.

England vs Germany preview: Gareth Southgate stats vs Joachim Low stats

Considering the staggering Joachim Low stats with Germany, Die Mannschaft enter this contest as the overwhelming favourites. In 193 matches, Low has led Germany to victory on 123 occasions and has only suffered 32 defeats along the way. The German boss will step down as head coach following Germany's Euro 2020 campaign and hence will hope to finish his last tournament with the side on a high. On the other hand, as per the Gareth Southgate stats, the English boss has led his side to victory on 36 occasions in 53 matches (7D 10L).

Southgate vs Low head to head record

A Gareth Southgate's England side and Joachim Low's Germany have locked horns on two previous occasions. Low currently leads the Southgate vs Low head to head record as his German side has beaten Southgate's England once and drawn the other. The previous meeting between the two sides ended goalless at the Wembley Stadium.

England vs Germany team news

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz

How to watch England vs Germany live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch England vs Germany live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network, who have the official telecasting rights in India. The Euro 2020 clash between the two European heavyweights can be watched on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary on Sony Ten 3 SD/HD. Furthermore, the England vs Germany live stream can be watched on the SonyLIV app via subscription to the platform. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

Image Credits: AP, Germany football/Instagram