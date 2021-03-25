SPA Vs GRE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, WC European Qualifiers Preview

Spain takes on Greece at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes in the first Group B match of their FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers campaign on Thursday. The match is set to be played on March 25 with the kick-off scheduled for 1:15 AM (Friday, March 26) according to IST. Let's have a look at the SPA vs GRE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

SPA vs GRE live: SPA vs GRE Dream11 match preview

Spain recorded a massive 6-0 win over Germany in their latest outing which was in UEFA Nations League A which takes their tally to an unbeaten run in three from their previous matches. Currently ranked sixth in the FIFA rankings, La Roja will have an excellent squad consisting of a great mixture of experience and youth at their disposal. Head coach Luis Enrique will look to kick off their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on a positive note and aim to walk away with a win against Greece.

Greece, on the other hand, saw their last match ending in a 0-0 draw against Slovenia. Walking into the match on the bank of a five-match unbeaten run, John Fanet Schip's men will fancy their chances against a top ten opposition and will look to build positive momentum for themselves from the first match of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. However, the 53rd ranked team on FIFA Standings faces an uphill challenge in Spain and will have to play their best football if they wish to snatch away any points from the 2010 World Cup winners.

SPA vs GRE Playing 11

Spain- Unai Simon, Pedro Porro, Sergio Ramos, Inigo Martinez, Jordi Alba, Rodri, Thiago, Koke, Ferran Torres, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata

Greece- Odysseas Vlachodimos, Dimitris Giannoulis, Michalis Bakakis, Stratos Svarnas, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Zeca, Andreas Bouchalakis, Kostas Fortounis, Dimitris Limnios, Petros Mantalos, Georgios Giakoumakis

SPA vs GRE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Unai Simon

Defenders – Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Sergio Ramos, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jordi Alba,

Midfielders – Thiago, Zeca, Koke, Kostas Fortounis

Strikers – Alvaro Morata, Georgios Giakoumakis

SPA vs GRE Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain – Alvaro Morata or Kostas Fortounis

Vice-Captain - Georgios Giakoumakis or Koke

SPA vs GRE Match Prediction

The Spanish national team is expected to take full adverting of playing the match on home turf and look to register a comfortable win and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Spain 2-0 Greece

Note: The above SPA vs GRE Dream11 prediction, SPA vs GRE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SPA vs GRE Dream11 Team and SPA vs GRE Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.