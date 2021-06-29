Spain Become First Team In Euros History To Score 5 Goals In Consecutive Games

Spain have well and truly arrived at the UEFA Euro 2020 as La Roja sealed a place in the quarter-final following an epic encounter via Croatia. Luis Enrique's side recorded a thrilling 5-3 win after extra time to set up an exciting quarter-final against Switzerland, who knocked out World Champions France. The Spain national football team also broke a couple of records in the process as they booked their last-eight berth at Euro 2020.

Croatia vs Spain highlights: La Roja become first team to score five goals in consecutive Euro games

Spain became the first time in European Championship history to score five goals in consecutive games as they knocked out World Cup finalists Croatia in Copenhagen. Luis Enrique's men had sealed a round of 16 tie after registering a thumping 5-0 win over Slovakia in their final group game to set up a clash against Croatia. La Roja however did not have the best of starts on Monday night, with Croatia taking the lead via a freak own goal after goalkeeper Unai Simon failed to control a backpass from Pedri. Spain however hit back in style with Pablo Sarabia equalising seven minutes before half-time. Spain dominated the start of the second half with Cesar Azpilicueta heading in to give his side the lead. Ferran Torres then doubled Spain's advantage with 15 minutes to play giving them a two-goal cushion.

🇪🇸 Spain = quarter-finalists! 👏



⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ First team in EURO history to score 5 goals in consecutive games!



ℹ️ Second-highest scoring EURO game ever#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/RwdXnQj0vL — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 28, 2021

However, in a dramatic turn of events, Croatia rallied back, scoring two in the final five minutes of the game to tie the score at 3-3, with Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic forcing extra time in Copenhagen. in the extra half hour, Croatia's race was run as Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal got on the scoresheet to take Spain's tally to five for the second consecutive game. Croatia and Spain produced the second-highest-scoring match in European Championship history after France vs Yugoslavia in the 1960 semi-finals when France clinched a 5-4 win. The game also marked the first instance of five different scorers for the Spain national football team at a major competition, with Azpilicueta becoming Spain’s oldest ever goalscorer at the European Championships.

Switzerland vs Spain Euro 2020

Spain will now take on Switzerland in their quarter-final fixture after the Swiss registered a shock win over World Champions France. Haris Seferovic gave Switzerland the lead in the 15th minute, but they were begged by a Karim Benzema brace and a Paul Pogba stunner to go 3-1 with 10 minutes to play. However, Seferovic reduced the deficit to just a solitary goal, before Mario Gavranović scored a 90th-minute equaliser. The two teams couldn't settle scores in extra-time and the Swiss prevailed in the penalty shootouts as Yan Sommer denied Kylian Mbappe's spot-kick.

