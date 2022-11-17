Spain FA Chief Congratulates David De Gea For 'retirement'; Bizarre Conversation Revealed

Star Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly been left perplexed after the Spain FA president Luis Rubiales congratulated him for announcing his international 'retirement' despite the 32-year-old having no intention to do so. Rubiales congratulated De Gea shortly after Spanish football team head coach Luis Enrique did not pick the Red Devils star in his 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Bizarre conversation between De Gea & Spain FA chief revealed

Journalist Jose Alvarez has revealed the details of the hilarious interaction that took place between David de Gea and the Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales after the latter congratulated the 32-year-old for announcing his international 'retirement'. The conversation between the two took place after Luis Enrique told De Gea that he was not selecting him for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Speaking of the conversation between Rubiales and De Gea, Alvarez reportedly said, "A few days later (after Enrique told De Gea he would not be a part of the squad), David receives a message from (Luis) Rubiales, president of the Federation, who says ‘David I am glad that you have finally made the decision you have been thinking about. I have already been told that you are leaving the national team."

Alvarez continued, "To this David replies ‘Sorry? There is no renunciation of anything, who has told you that I renounce anything? The coach has told me that he is not going to count on me, but I have never renounced the national team, nor do I intend to do so, that is if I am called up."

While De Gea has not been a part of the Spanish national team since November 2021, the last match he played for La Roja was way back in October 2020. On that occasion, Spain suffered a 1-0 defeat against Ukraine. Since November 2021, De Gea has been left out of the national squad, with the likes of Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, and David Raya having been picked ahead of him.