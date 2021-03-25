Spain International Alvaro Morata Came Close To Depression During Chelsea Stint

Spain international Alvaro Morata has advocated strongly for mental health to be addressed in football after he came close to fighting depression at Chelsea. The current Juventus forward has said that mental health is not given the importance it should be given in football. Morata revealed that he has also seen a psychologist to help him cope with the day-to-day pressure ever since.

In an interview with El Mundo, Spain international Alvaro Morata admitted he "came close" to suffering from depression during his difficult spell at Chelsea. Morata said, "I've never had depression and I hope I never do, but I came close. I don't believe it is given the importance that it should. When your head doesn't work well, you are your worst enemy. During those times, it doesn't matter what you do, you are always fighting against yourself."

The Spain international also revealed that the day is close when footballers will speak to psychologists about mental health issues as a part of regular training. "Even for my generation, in recent years, it wasn't seen as something normal to see a psychologist. But inevitably, it has to be something normal. Today it is more common and there will be a day when it will be compulsory. There are people that go through difficult times," added Morata.

Alvaro Morata, who sought a psychologist while he was at Chelsea, revealed why it was important for him to do so. Speaking of the psychologist the Spain international said, "It's about seeing a person and sharing your point of view with someone who is impartial, who is going to be honest with you. You can't clean your mind like you clean your teeth. You must get things out of your head. I think to talk to someone, and one that can understand you, is important."

In 2017, Chelsea paid a then club-record £58 million ($79m) to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid. However, the striker did not live up to expectations as he had a goal return of 24 from 72 games. In January 2019, Morata left Chelsea for Atletico Madrid before he joined Juventus prior to the current season.

