Spain Keeps Alexia Putellas And 3 Of The Rebel Players For Women’s World Cup

Spain will head to the Women’s World Cup with two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas and three of the 15 players who had renounced the national soccer team after a spat with coach Jorge Vilda.

Vilda on Friday announced the 23 players who will play in the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand, dropping six players from the preliminary list released two weeks ago.

Elene Lete, Jana Fernández, Maite Oroz, Fiamma Benítez, Marta Cardona and Inma Gabarro were dropped. Sheila García had already left the team’s preparations because of an injury.

Putellas, who recently recovered from an ACL injury that sidelined her for about nine months, was included along with Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey, who were among the players who in September announced they would not play for Spain because of differences with Vilda.

The Spanish soccer federation had demanded the players ask for forgiveness after they sent emails asking not to be selected because they said playing for Vilda “significantly” affected their “emotional state” and health.

Only 13 players are back from the squad that played in the European Championship in England last year, when Spain was eliminated by the hosts in the quarterfinals. Ten players will be debuting with the main squad in an international tournament.

Spain will play its first match at the Women’s World Cup against Costa Rica on July 21. Zambia and Japan are also in the group.