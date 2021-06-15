Last Updated:

Spain Manager Luis Enrique Blames The Sevilla Surface For Stalemate With Sweden

Spain were held to a goalless draw against a resilient Swedish defence in their opening fixture of Group E, which was played in Seville.

Spain played out a goalless draw in their opening Group E fixture of  Euro 2020. After securing almost 84% of the possession, Luis Enrique's side looked on top throughout the game but were unable to find the goal after a splendid performance from Swedish goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who pulled off 5 saves in the match to keep the Swedish side in the game. Luis Enrique made it clear that the game plan for the game against Poland will not change as he thought that Spain were the better team on the day but were unable to finish their chances that led to the game ending in a draw.

Spain vs Sweden 

Youngsters Pedri and Daniel Olmo had fantastic nights as they created some brilliant chances in the game. Despite the 12 chances created, Spain were unable to put the ball in the back of the net as their striker Alvaro Morata had a horrendous night where he missed quite a few chances that could have given Spain the lead. Luis Enrique stated that the surface was not helpful and also said that the players were having problems controlling the ball. Spain played their game against Sweden at home in Seville and there were no such complaints from Janne Anderson, the Swedish coach.

Sweden have been a tough side to beat and they came into this tournament winning five consecutive games. Anderson's side reached the quarter-finals in the 2018 World Cup and showed great composure and resilience against Spain on Monday. Swedish youngster Alexander Isak was even close to scoring in the first half, but his attempt hit the woodwork after a Marcos Llorente block.

Spain national football team 

Captain Sergio Busquets was out of the game due to Covid 19 and in his absence, Jordi Alba took the responsibility of leading the team against Sweden. Morata's bad performance may have just helped Gerard Moreno confirm his place in the squad against Poland. The striker scored 30 goals for Villarreal this season, he came on as a substitute and had an instant impact on the game which Luis Enrique must have taken note of. Spain next face Poland in Seville on Monday, June 14 at 9:00 PM local time [Wednesday, June 15 at 12:30 AM IST].

Euro 2020 standings 

Group E 

Slovakia take the top spot in the group after their 2-1 victory over Poland. The goalless draw between Spain and Sweden has placed them both level on points and the teams will need a big win in the second game to have a chance at finishing at the top of the table.

