Spain Midfielder Sergio Busquets Announces Retirement From International Football

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets has announced his retirement from international football 15 years after playing his first match for the national side. Busquets took to his official Instagram handle to announce the news of his retirement, which has come days after Spain's shocking group-stage exit from the FIFA World Cup 2022. In his statement, Busquets thanked all the people who were with him throughout his international career, including coaches, teammates, support staff, and most importantly, the fans.

Busquets retires from international football

Hello to all! I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 games, the time has come to say goodbye to the national team. I would like to thank all the people who have been with me on this long road. From Vicente del Bosque who gave me the opportunity to start, to Luis Enrique for making me enjoy until the last second. Also thank the trust of Julen Lopetegui, Fernando Hierro or Robert Moreno, as well as all their staff.

And how not to each and every one of my teammates, with whom I have struggled to try to take the national team where it deserved, with more or less success but always giving it all and with the greatest of pride. I do not want to forget any member of the expedition, who being in the background have been equally important (physicians, doctors, tools, delegates, nutritionists, staff, press, security, travel, etc... ) and to all the people and workers who have crossed my path and made it so special. Also to presidents, directors, sporting directors, and those who, in one way or another, have been part of the federation.

To all the followers, for the daily support received and especially when things didn't go as expected. That's when you are needed the most and we need to be more united. To all of you, thank you! And of course, most importantly, my family. For supporting me in every moment and in all my decisions and sharing this path being away for many days and making me feel always close to give my best.

It has been an honor to represent my country and take it to the highest, be champion of the World and Europe, be Captain and play so many games, with greater or less success but always giving it all and bringing my grain of sand so that everything was the best possible and that everyone felt how important they are, helping everyone and fighting for the same goal, with unique, unforgettable and historical experiences.

The defensive midfielder has played 143 matches for Spain from 2009 to 2022 and has scored two goals. He was part of the Spanish squad that won the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Busquets was also a member of the team that won the 2012 UEFA European Championship.

Image: AP

