Spain Predicted Lineup For Must-win Group E Game Against Slovakia And All Team News

Spain will be seeking their first Euro 2020 win and a spot in the last 16 when they take on Slovakia in Seville on Wednesday, June 23. Luis Enrique’s side had been favourites to top the pool, but the Spanish drew with Sweden and Poland in their first two outings and are now facing a must-win game against the Slovaks in their final Group E game. While Luis Enrique has surprised a few Spanish fans with his team selection during the major European competition, here's a look at how the 51-year-old might set up his team against Slovakia. Here is more on the Spain predicted lineup, Slovakia vs Spain team news and the answer to the 'Will Sergio Busquets play vs Slovakia?' query -

Spain's last 16 qualification chances ahead final group game vs Slovakia

A win is needed if Spain are to drag themselves into the top two, while a point could see them stay in third place or even knocked out in bottom place if Poland beat Sweden. La Roja are currently in third place with two points from two games, a point behind second-placed Slovakia and two behind leaders Sweden.

Spain predicted lineup: Will Sergio Busquets play vs Slovakia?

Spain's tournament plans were thrown into disarray following Sergio Busquets' positive coronavirus test, but Barcelona midfielder is back in full training and available for selection. The 32-year-old was forced to miss the first two games of the tournament but he has since participated in full training with the squad and ought to be in contention to feature here. He is expected to replace Man City's Rodri in the centre of the park.

Enrique will also have to decide whether midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara will get to start against Slovakia in this must-win game for Spain. This could also mean that either Koke or Pedri might have to drop out. Cesar Azpilicueta has not played a game at the tournament so far, but there is a clamour in Spanish media for him to return to provide leadership and allow Marcos Llorente, who has been playing at right-back, to resume his usual attacking role in the centre of defence.

Predicted line-up for Spain: Simon; Llorente, P.Torres, Laporte, Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Moreno, Morata, Olmo.

Slovakia vs Spain team news, injuries and suspensions

There are no fresh worries for Slovakia boss Stefan Tarkovic but Denis Vavro is still ruled out due to self-isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19 and the injured Ivan Schranz will likely miss out again. Veteran attacker Marek Hamsik is tipped to start in attack alongside Ondrej Duda.

For Spain, Ferran Torres will eye a start after Moreno's penalty miss against Poland, but the Villarreal forward boasts more goal contributions than any other player in the team since making his debut in October 2019.

Image Credits - Sergio Busquets Instagram