Spain's Outgoing Manager Roberto Moreno Says He Is Left Clueless Over His Departure

This is the season for managerial changes, it appears. Just ask Spain's former head coach Roberto Moreno. Moreno was let go as head coach of Spain after their 5-0 win over Romania during the Euro 2020 qualifiers. His dismissal paved the way for a return of Luis Enrique, who managed Spain before Roberto Moreno.

Luis Enrique's return results in a bittersweet departure for Roberto Moreno

While Roberto Moreno earlier said that he would be happy to step down if Luis Enrique were to make a return, Moreno has now spoken publicly for the first time since his sudden sacking as head coach of Spain. The former Barcelona assistant manager was approached by reporters on the street in Madrid after he issued a statement regarding his departure. When a reporter asked Roberto Moreno what went wrong during his time with Spain, Moreno reportedly replied by saying, "I don't know what happened, ask Luis Enrique".

Roberto Moreno seemed to make a snide remark towards Luis Enrique when approached by reporters today...https://t.co/0UdrOHgupp pic.twitter.com/tMQq0UzFD9 — AS English (@English_AS) November 22, 2019

Roberto Moreno further said, "If I speak, it won't be good for me". However, in an effort to pacify his comments, Roberto Moreno said that the best thing for both him and Spain will be that the matter stays between the two parties. The outgoing Spain manager concluded by saying that if the Spanish Federation wants to talk, they could clarify the situation. As such, relations between the Spanish football federation and Roberto Moreno appear to have soured after his abrupt sacking.

Roberto Moreno officially took charge as Spain manager in June when Luis Enrique stepped down. Moreno's contract was to run until the end of Euro 2020. During his tenure as head coach of Spain, Roberto Moreno led the country to seven wins and two losses in nine games.

