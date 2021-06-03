Spain U-21 vs Portugal U-21 prediction, team news and live stream details

The U-21 Euros has reached its semi-final. Portugal, Spain, Germany and Netherlands are the 4 teams left in the tournament. In today's semifinal encounter Spain take on Portugal in Slovenia. The game is scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 3 at 6:00 PM CET [Thursday, June 3 at 9:30 PM IST]. Here is a look at Spain U-21 vs Portugal U-21 team news, stream details and Spain U-21 vs Portugal U-21 prediction

Spain U-21 vs Portugal U-21 team news

Spain are the defending champions and will be playing their 3rd consecutive final of the competition. Their 2-1 win against Croatia was the first time the Spanish team had conceded in 9 games after recording 4 clean sheets in this tournament. Spain will be hoping that their Captain Javier Puado continues his brilliant form. The Espanyol player has looked sharp up front and has managed to score 3 goals for the Spanish side. Spain will take the field without Osasuna midfielder Jon Moncayona who is suffering from an injury that also kept him out of the game against Croatia.

Portugal come into the game after a thrilling quarter-final against Italy which ended in a 5-3 win for the Portuguese. Danny Mota has been the star player for them this tournament, he has scored 3 goals this tournament, including a stunning overhead kick vs Italy. Portugal have no injuries and will go into the game against Spain with their full team. A victory in this game will help the Portuguese side reach its first final of the Euro U-21 competition since 2015, where they lost the final to Sweden.

🇵🇹 Dany Mota overhead kick 🆚 Italy🤯

Describe that goal in 1 word 👇@selecaoportugal | #U21EURO pic.twitter.com/QWMALecRex — UEFA U21 EURO (@UEFAUnder21) June 1, 2021

Spain U-21 vs Portugal U-21 prediction

Spain hold the advantage of being the title holders and have previously won the competition on three previous occasions. But this time around, it won't be easy for them as they face the talented Portuguese side. Players like Diego Dalot, Vitinha and Danny Mota have already played a lot of Club Football and have the experience to play in such situations. Our prediction for the Portugal U-21 vs Spain U-21 is a 2-1 win in favour of the Portuguese side.

Spain U-21 vs Portugal U-21 live stream: Where to watch Spain U-21 vs Portugal U-21

The live stream is available on ESPN and ESPN App, Fubo TV, Sling TV, ESPN 2, X Finity, Hulu, DirecTV. Fans in the UK can watch the match via Sky Sports Indian fans can watch the match on Sony Liv and Sony Ten 2

Picture Credits: UEFA U21 Euro/Twitter