Spain Vs Argentina Live Streaming: When & How To Watch SP Vs AR Live Online, TV Channel

Spain will be locking horns with Argentina in the final group stage match of the men's football Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Wednesday. A top spot in Group C is at stake for both sides on this clash.

As Spain and Argentina battle it out to determine who gets to dictate terms in their group, let's take a look at how the viewers across the globe will be able to catch the live streaming of this clash.

How to watch Spain vs Argentina live?

There are several online platforms live streaming Spain vs Argentina free of cost and all it will take is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) for a football enthusiast to enjoy the streaming from anywhere around the world. The kickoff time for the game in India is scheduled at 4:30 PM IST.

Spain vs Argentina Olympics venue

Spain vs Argentina clash will be held at Tokyo's Saitama Stadium on Wednesday evening.

TV channel to watch Spain vs Argentina

Meanwhile, the Group C encounter between Spain and Argentina can be viewed on various platforms across the globe. The American fans can view this clash on FuboTV and NBC Sports whereas, the fans in the United Kindom can catch all the action live on Eurosport 5. At the same time, the streaming is also made available to the UK fans on Discovery+ and the Eurosport Player.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Spain vs Argentina preview

Neither of the teams' performances has been up to the mark so far in the group stages and they would be hoping to make amends on Wednesday by showcasing an exceptional performance on the football field. However, Spain have succeeded in topping their group despite a 0-0 stalemate against Brazil in their opening fixture.

Argentina on the other hand suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Australia 1-0 last week but then managed to register a 1-0 victory over the Egyptians to keep their tournament hopes alive in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.