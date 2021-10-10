Spain Vs France Live Streaming: How To Watch Nations League Final In India, US, And UK?

Spain is all set to take on France in the final match of the UEFA Nations League, on October 11, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy. Spain head into this match, after a 2-1 win over the Euro 2020 winner Italy in the semifinal on October 7, while France defeated Belgium 3-2 in their semi-final match on October 8. As Italy and Belgium, currently, fight for third place in the tournament, Spain, and France will look to win the final in the same way, they have impressed everyone throughout the tournament.

⌛️ Tonight at 20:45CET in Milan...



🇪🇸🆚🇫🇷 Spain take on France at San Siro in the final!



🏆 Who do you 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩 to become Nations League champions?#UNLFixtures | @bookingcom | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/9vtRBY4RRT — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) October 10, 2021

How to watch live streaming of Spain vs France Nations League final in India?

Football fans who want to watch the UEFA Nations League final, Spain vs France live in India, can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster for Nations League matches in India. The match will be telecasted live on the Sony Ten 2 SD/HD. The kick-off of the match is scheduled to take place at 12:15 AM as per the Indian Standard Time at the San Siro Stadium. To the much delight of the football fans in India, the Spain vs France match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app or the website. Fans can also keep track of the live scores during the match on the official social media websites of both the teams and UEFA.

How to watch Spain vs France Nations League final live in the United Kingdom?

Football fans in the UK, who want to watch the UEFA Nations League final live, can tune in to Sky Sports football. The live streaming of the final will also be available on Now TV. The match is scheduled to start at 7:45 PM BST in the UK.

How to watch Spain vs France Nations League final live in the United States?

Football fans in the US, looking forward to watching Spain vs France match, can tune in to ESPN 2 or TUDN. The match will be live-streamed on Fubo TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, Hulu _ Live TV, or Youtube TV. The streaming services are available on Amazon Fire, Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. The match will start at 2:45 PM ET in the US.

Image: AP