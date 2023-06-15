Spain Vs Italy Live Streaming: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Game In India, US & UK?

Why you're reading this: A place in the UEFA Nations League final will be at stake when Italy take on Spain at De Grolsch Veste. Croatia already are waiting in the summit clash having defeated the Netherlands 4-2 in the first semifinal. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on friday.

3 things you need to know

Italy are the reigning European champions

The Azzurri failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Spain also had a disappointing World Cup campaign having lost to Morocco in the Round of 16.

Spain vs Italy UEFA Nations League Live Streaming

Where is the Spain vs Italy Nations League semifinal match being held?

The Nations League semifinal match between Spain and Italy will be hosted at De Grolsch Veste.

When will the Spain vs Italy Nations League semifinal match begin?

The Nations League semifinal match between Spain and Italy will start at 12:15 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live telecast of Spain vs Italy Nations League semifinal match in India?

The Nations League semifinal match between Spain and Italy will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live-streaming of Spain vs Italy Nations League semifinal match in India?

The Nations League semifinal match between Spain and Italy will be live-streamed on Sony LIV. The match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Friday.

How to watch the live streaming of Spain vs Italy Nations League semifinal match in the UK?

The Nations League semifinal match between Spain and Italy can be watched live on ViaPlay Sports in the UK. The live streaming of the match will be available on ViaPlay Sports website and app. The match will start at 7:45 pm BST.

How to watch the live streaming of Spain and Italy Nations League semifinal match in the USA?

The Nations League semifinal match between Spain and Italy will be televised live on Fox Sports in the USA. The live streaming of the match will be available on Foxsports.com and Fox Sports app. The match will start at 2:45 PM EST.