Spain Vs Kosovo Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, World Cup European Qualifiers Live

Spain will play host to Kosovo on matchday 3 of their World Cup Qualifying group stage match at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla on Wednesday, March 31. The Group B clash between the two European nations is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time (Thursday, April 1 at 12:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the Spain vs Kosovo team news, live stream details and our prediction for the contest.

Spain vs Kosovo preview

Spain have taken four points from a possible six in the group so far. Luis Enrique's men began their qualifying campaign with a 1-1 draw against Greece before coming from behind to beat Georgia 2-1 at the weekend. Goals from Ferran Torres and substitute Dani Olmo were enough for La Roja to get their first win of the group stages. However, Spain will be aware that tougher challenges await and they will soon have to find their best form against the top teams.

Meanwhile, Kosovo began their campaign with a 3-0 defeat against Sweden on Sunday. Bernard Challandes' side endured a disheartening Nations League campaign and their competitive fortunes do not look like improving anytime soon, especially seeing as they travel to Seville on an eight-game winless run away from home since overcoming Bulgaria 3-2 in June 2019. Nevertheless, Kosovo will be hoping to cause a major upset when they take on Spain on Wednesday.

Spain vs Kosovo team news, injuries and suspensions

For Spain, Sergio Ramos is expected to start in defence. The Real Madrid legend is set to make his 180th appearance for Spain just days after his 35th birthday. Striker Gerard Moreno was absent for the second game running due to muscular discomfort, but he is expected to be available for this encounter and could push Alvaro Morata for a start up front.

The visitors will have to do without winger Bernard Berisha, who is suspended for the clash against Spain. Valon Berisha is also injured and Bersant Celina will miss the game due to COVID-19 issues. Besar Halimi is expected to start in attack for Kosovo.

Spain vs Kosovo prediction

Spain will come into this game as clear favourites and will be looking to end this month's international games on a positive note. Our prediction for the contest is a comfortable 3-0 win for Spain.

World Cup European qualifiers live stream: How to watch Spain vs Kosovo live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony TEN 2/HD. The Spain vs Kosovo live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Federata e Futbollit e Kosoves, Thiago Alcantara Instagram