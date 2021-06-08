Spain Vs Lithuania Prediction, Team News And Live Stream Details

Spain take on Lithuania in an international friendly as the hosts look to end their preparations for upcoming summer's European Championship on Tuesday, June 8. The friendly is set to be played at Butarque stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 12:15 AM IST (Wednesday, June, 9). Let's have a look at Spain vs Lithuania prediction, team news alongside other details of this clash.

Spain vs Lithuania Team News

Spain national football team captain Sergio Busquets had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning as confirmed by the Spanish FA via a statement with the FC Barcelona star has been sent into isolation and separated from the group. However, UEFA and Spanish health ministry guidelines require all the members of the Spanish national football team to isolate as they were in close contact with Busquets.

Luis Enrique will be happy to learn that the 24-man squad has tested negative and will see all players stick to doing individual training sessions rather than the team training and continue being in isolation. WIth COVID protocols set in place, Spain's U-21 side is set to replace the senior squad and feature in the international friendly against Lithuania on Tuesday with Luis de la Fuente as the head coach of the team.

Lithuania on the other hand will also start the match without the services of three first-team players. Lukas Paukste has been ruled out while Edvinas Getmonas remains sidelined for the match. The visitors will also question the availability of Gratas Sirgedas for their friendly clash against Spain

Where to watch Spain vs Lithuania?

In India, the game will telecast live on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 3. The Spain vs Lithuania live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Spain vs Lithuania Prediction

The Spanish U-21 side consists of serious talents like Bryan Gil and Brahim Diaz who were instrumental in seeing the outfit reach the semi-finals of the U-21 Euros losing out to Portugal last week. The youngsters will be eager to prove their quality at the biggest level as they take on Lithuania. The visitors on the other hand will view this match as a chance to pocket a positive result against an elite team. Despite fielding a u-21 side, we expect Sapin to edge out a narrow win over Lithuania in the international friendly on Tuesday

Prediction- Spain 2-1 Lithuania