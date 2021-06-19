Spain Vs Poland Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream

Spain will take on Poland in their next Euro 2020 encounter at the Estadio de La Cartuja with both teams looking to secure all three points after failing to win their opening game of the tournament. The game is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM local time on Saturday, June 19 (12:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 20). Here is a look at the Spain vs Poland team news, our prediction and the details of how to watch Spain vs Poland on TV in India?

Spain vs Poland prediction and h2h record

Spain arrive into this game on the back of a disappointing goalless draw against Sweden in their opening game. Despite dominating most of the game, Luis Enrique's side failed to find the back of the net. Likewise, Poland suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Slovakia in their opening fixture. With both sides failing to win their opening games despite entering as favourites, this game becomes all the more important as each side looks to make it to the knockout stages of the tournament. Spain are currently second in the Group E standings, level on points with third-placed Sweden, while Poland are currently in fourth place.

In terms of the Spain vs Poland h2h record, Spain by far have the better record. La Roja have won eight of their previous ten meetings between the two sides with Poland only managing one victory (1D). The last meeting between the two sides was an international friendly back in 2010 when Spain thrashed Poland 6-0. Considering the recent form of the two sides, our Spain vs Poland prediction is a Spain win.

Spain vs Poland team news

Spain predicted starting line-up: Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Marcos Llorente; Rodri, Thiago Alcantara, Koke; Daniel Olmo, Ferran Torres, Gerard Moreno

Poland predicted starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Maciej Rybus, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszynski; Karol Linetty, Piotr Zielinski, Mateusz Klich; Kamil Jozwiak, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Robert Lewandowski

How to watch Spain vs Poland on TV in India? Spain vs Poland live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Spain vs Poland on TV in India can do so on Sony Sports 2 and 3 SD/HD or on Sony Six SD/HD. The Spain vs Poland live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the game can be accessed on the Twitter handle of Euro 2020 and the two teams.

