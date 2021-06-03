Spain Vs Portugal Prediction, Team News And Live Stream

Spain and Portugal will begin preparations for their respective Euro 2020 campaigns when they lock horns in an international friendly on Friday, June 4. The game at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM local time (11:00 PM IST). Here's a look at the Spain vs Portugal team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated matchup.

Spain vs Portugal: International friendly preview

La Roja will kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign against Sweden on June 14 before also taking on Poland and Slovakia in Group E. Luis Enrique's side made a strong start to their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign, picking up seven points from their three matches against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo but will soon turn their focus on the upcoming Euro 2020. Spain will be hoping to pick some momentum heading into major competition with their warm-up game against Portugal on Friday.

Meanwhile, Portugal will be gearing up for the start of their European Championships, which sees them take on Hungary in Budapest on June 15. Fernando Santos' men are the holders of the trophy, having beaten France in the 2016 final, while they also reached the semi-finals in 2012, losing to eventual winners Spain on penalties. Portugal have also made a strong start to their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign, collecting seven points from their three Group A matches against Azerbaijan, Serbia and Luxembourg.

Spain vs Portugal team news, injuries and suspensions

Enrique has plenty of decisions to make further forward, but Gerard Moreno, who had an excellent season for Villarreal, is in a strong position to start, while Ferran Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal should also feature as part of a front three for the warm-up clash.

for Portugal, there is a chance that Manchester City duo Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva might feature from the bench. Joao Felix could join Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo in the final third of the field, while Danilo and Joao Moutinho could start in midfield to give Bruno Fernandes licence to break forward.

Spain vs Portugal prediction

Portugal will be slight favourites heading into this game with Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad while Spain are entering a new era under Luis Enrique's management. Our prediction is a 2-1 win for Portugal.

Spain vs Portugal head to head record

These two teams have faced each other 37 times in the past. Spain have recorded 17 wins over Portugal and lost six against A Selecao. A total of 14 games between these two teams have ended in draws.

International friendly live stream: Where to watch Spain vs Portugal?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The Spain vs Portugal live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Portugal, Thiago Alcantara Instagram