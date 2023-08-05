Last Updated:

Spain Vs Switzerland, FIFA WC Highlights: Spain Heads Into The Quater-finals Of The WC

The opening match of the Women's World Cup 2023's knockout stages will take place on Saturday between Switzerland Women and Spain Women. With seven points, Switzerland won Group A, while Spain came in second place behind Japan in Group C. Here you can find the Spain vs Switzerland live scores. Find the Spain football live scores and Switzerland football live scores in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Aryan Suraj
spain vs switzerland live scores

Spain in action in the FIFA Women's World Cup (Image:AP)

12:28 IST, August 5th 2023
ESP vs SUI, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: Full-Time

Spain moves into the quater finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 after beating Switzerland by 5-1. 

12:03 IST, August 5th 2023
ESP vs SUI, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: Spain scores its 5th goal of the match

Jennifer Hermoso scored on the 70th minute to make it 5-1.

11:44 IST, August 5th 2023
ESP vs SUI, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: Second Half Begins

Second half starts with Spain trying to extend their lead further.

11:29 IST, August 5th 2023
ESP vs SUI, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: Ruthless Spain dominates first half

Laia Codina makes amends for the earlier mistake of her own goal as she scores a goal in the 43rd minute.
 

11:09 IST, August 5th 2023
Spain vs Switzerland, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: Bonmati scores a brace

Spain adds more pressure on Switzerland as pressure as Aitana Bonmatí's shot inside the box is deflected behind for another Spain corner. It's 3-1 with Spain on lead.

11:09 IST, August 5th 2023
Spain vs Switzerland, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: Switzerland counter-attacks

Despite trailing by 1 goal, the Swiss players have increased their intensity and now taking the majority of possession of the ball and spending most of the time in Spain's half.

10:54 IST, August 5th 2023
Spain vs Switzerland, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: Spain takes the lead

Redondo scores a beautiful to put Spain ahead on 17th minute.

10:45 IST, August 5th 2023
Spain vs Switzerland, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: The Game is 1-1

Laia Codina scores an own goal after a huge blunder pass to the goalkeeper.

10:37 IST, August 5th 2023
Spain vs Switzerland, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: Spain takes the lead

Bonmati gives Spain the lead after bl;inding the goalkeeper in the 5th minute.

10:31 IST, August 5th 2023
Spain vs Switzerland, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: Kick-Off !!

The highly aniticipated match of Round of 16 begins.

10:21 IST, August 5th 2023
Spain vs Switzerland, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: Starting 11 announced
10:12 IST, August 5th 2023
Spain vs Switzerland, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: Match to start soon!

Teams have started to warm-up and the match will start soon.

08:51 IST, August 5th 2023
Spain vs Switzerland, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates:

Switzerland Women Predicted XI:
Thalmann; Aigbogun, Maritz, Stierli, Riesen; Sow, Walti, Reuteler; Piubel, Bachmann, Crnogorcevic

 

Spain Women Predicted XI:
Misa; Batlle, Paredes, Ivana, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Putellas; Paralluelo, Caldentey, Hermoso

08:51 IST, August 5th 2023
Spain vs Switzerland, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: World Cup form

Switzerland Women Women's World Cup form:
W-D-D

Spain Women Women's World Cup form:
W-W-L
 

08:51 IST, August 5th 2023
Spain vs Switzerland, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: Head to Head
  • Spain has won twice and lost once in the three times the two sides have faced off.  
  • Against Spain, Switzerland has scored six goals while giving up eight.
07:08 IST, August 5th 2023
Spain vs Switzerland, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: Spain's road to RO16

Spain, on the other hand, came in second place in Group C, falling short only to the dominant Japan. La Roja defeated Costa Rica 3-0 to start their campaign before thrashing Zambia 5-0. Spain needs to quickly patch itself up before the knockout rounds after their 4-0 loss to Japan.

pointer
Spain vs Switzerland, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: Switzerland's road to RO16

Despite finishing first in Group A to advance to the knockout stages, Switzerland's campaign has not been particularly successful. They earned five points by defeating the Philippines 2-0 in their opening game and drawing 0-0 with both Norway and New Zealand.

07:08 IST, August 5th 2023
Spain vs Switzerland, FIFA Women's World Cup live updates: La Roja face La Nati

On Saturday, August 5, the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 begins in Eden Park, Auckland, with Switzerland vs. Spain.

