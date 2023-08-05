Spain Vs Switzerland, FIFA WC Highlights: Spain Heads Into The Quater-finals Of The WC

Quick links:
Spain in action in the FIFA Women's World Cup (Image:AP)
Spain moves into the quater finals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 after beating Switzerland by 5-1.
Jennifer Hermoso scored on the 70th minute to make it 5-1.
Second half starts with Spain trying to extend their lead further.
Laia Codina makes amends for the earlier mistake of her own goal as she scores a goal in the 43rd minute.
Laia Codina gets in on the act! 🎯#FIFAWWC | #BeyondGreatness— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 5, 2023
Spain adds more pressure on Switzerland as pressure as Aitana Bonmatí's shot inside the box is deflected behind for another Spain corner. It's 3-1 with Spain on lead.
Despite trailing by 1 goal, the Swiss players have increased their intensity and now taking the majority of possession of the ball and spending most of the time in Spain's half.
Redondo scores a beautiful to put Spain ahead on 17th minute.
Laia Codina scores an own goal after a huge blunder pass to the goalkeeper.
Bonmati gives Spain the lead after bl;inding the goalkeeper in the 5th minute.
The highly aniticipated match of Round of 16 begins.
🗒️ ¡𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗔𝗦𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗦 𝗘𝗟 𝗫𝗜!#JugarLucharYGanar I #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/EzrutkaCgu— Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) August 5, 2023
Aufstellung / Composition / Formazione— 🇨🇭 Nati (@nati_sfv_asf) August 5, 2023
🕕 7:00 CET
📺 SRF 2, RTS 2, RSI La 2#natimiteuch #lanatiavecvous #lanaticonvo pic.twitter.com/LaGIHI7b7L
Teams have started to warm-up and the match will start soon.
Switzerland Women Predicted XI:
Thalmann; Aigbogun, Maritz, Stierli, Riesen; Sow, Walti, Reuteler; Piubel, Bachmann, Crnogorcevic
Spain Women Predicted XI:
Misa; Batlle, Paredes, Ivana, Carmona; Bonmati, Abelleira, Putellas; Paralluelo, Caldentey, Hermoso
Switzerland Women Women's World Cup form:
W-D-D
Spain Women Women's World Cup form:
W-W-L
Spain, on the other hand, came in second place in Group C, falling short only to the dominant Japan. La Roja defeated Costa Rica 3-0 to start their campaign before thrashing Zambia 5-0. Spain needs to quickly patch itself up before the knockout rounds after their 4-0 loss to Japan.
Despite finishing first in Group A to advance to the knockout stages, Switzerland's campaign has not been particularly successful. They earned five points by defeating the Philippines 2-0 in their opening game and drawing 0-0 with both Norway and New Zealand.
On Saturday, August 5, the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 begins in Eden Park, Auckland, with Switzerland vs. Spain.