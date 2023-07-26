Spain Vs Zambia Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's World Cup In India, UK & US?

Quick links:
Spanish player in action
The Spain football team will be aiming for their second consecutive victory as they face Zambia in a crucial group-stage match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday. The Spanish side has been on a remarkable winning streak, triumphing in their last six games across all competitions. Meanwhile, Zambia will be eager to bounce back from their previous defeat and keep their hopes alive in the competition.
Spain Women possible XI: Misa Rodriguez, Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona, Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira, Jennifer Hermoso, Athenea Del Castillo, Salma Paralluelo, Esther Gonzalez
Zambia Women possible XI: Eunice Sakala, Margaret Belemu, Agness Musase, Lushomo Mweemba, Martha Tembo, Susan Banda, Ireen Lungu, Evarine Katongo, Racheal Kundananji, Xiomara Mapepa, Barbra Banda
The Spain vs Zambia, Women’s World Cup 2023 Group C match will be played at the Eden Park in Dunedin on Wednesday, July 26. The match is slated to begin at 1:00 PM IST.
Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Spain vs Zambia, Women’s World Cup Group C match on FanCode. The live telecast will be available on DD Sports.
Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Spain vs Zambia, Women’s World Cup Group C match on the ITV. They can also tune in to the live streaming on ITVX.
Football fans in the US can watch the Spain vs Zambia, Women’s World Cup Group C match on FS1, Telemundo (Spanish). The live streaming will be available on Peacock, Telemundo Desportes (Spanish).
