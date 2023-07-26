Spain Vs Zambia Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA Women's World Cup In India, UK & US?

The Spain football team will be aiming for their second consecutive victory as they face Zambia in a crucial group-stage match of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday. The Spanish side has been on a remarkable winning streak, triumphing in their last six games across all competitions. Meanwhile, Zambia will be eager to bounce back from their previous defeat and keep their hopes alive in the competition.

3 Things You Need To Know

32 teams are participating in the group stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup

The teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams each group

The top two teams from each group will then head into the knockout rounds

Also Read: Australian Indigenous Advocates Urge For FIFA To Do More For Them In Women’s World Cup Legacy

Spain vs Zambia: What could be the predicted starting XIs?

Spain Women possible XI: Misa Rodriguez, Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Ivana Andres, Olga Carmona, Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira, Jennifer Hermoso, Athenea Del Castillo, Salma Paralluelo, Esther Gonzalez

Zambia Women possible XI: Eunice Sakala, Margaret Belemu, Agness Musase, Lushomo Mweemba, Martha Tembo, Susan Banda, Ireen Lungu, Evarine Katongo, Racheal Kundananji, Xiomara Mapepa, Barbra Banda

When and where will the Spain vs Zambia, Women’s World Cup match be played?

The Spain vs Zambia, Women’s World Cup 2023 Group C match will be played at the Eden Park in Dunedin on Wednesday, July 26. The match is slated to begin at 1:00 PM IST.

How to watch Spain vs Zambia, Women’s World Cup Group C match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Spain vs Zambia, Women’s World Cup Group C match on FanCode. The live telecast will be available on DD Sports.

How to watch Spain vs Zambia, Women’s World Cup Group C match in UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Spain vs Zambia, Women’s World Cup Group C match on the ITV. They can also tune in to the live streaming on ITVX.

Also Read: Argentina Forward At Women’s World Cup Defends Her Ronaldo Tattoo

How to watch Spain vs Zambia, Women’s World Cup Group C match in US?

Football fans in the US can watch the Spain vs Zambia, Women’s World Cup Group C match on FS1, Telemundo (Spanish). The live streaming will be available on Peacock, Telemundo Desportes (Spanish).

Image: AP