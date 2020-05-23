Spain's La Liga To Resume On June 8, Announces PM Sanchez; Says 'Time To Recover Has Come'

Days after resuming training, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has now given a nod to resume the La Liga. With the green light, the Spanish football league, which was halted due to the Coronavirus outbreak, is set to resume on June 8. The league had been suspended in March. Earlier, Germany's Bundesliga also resumed the league marking the return of football since the pandemic hit the globe.

"Spain has done what it should and now new horizons are opening for everyone," he said. "The time has come to recover many of the daily activities. From June 8 La Liga will return," said PM Sanchez.

La Liga president Javier Tebas expressed happiness at the Prime Minister's decision. Taking to Twitter, he said, "We are very happy with the decision, it is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches.

Estamos muy contentos por la decisión, es fruto del gran trabajo de clubes, jugadores, técnicos... CSD y agentes implicados. Pero es muy importante seguir las normas sanitarias y que la evolución de la pandemia nos respete, no podemos bajar la guardia.#VolverEsGanar. https://t.co/uBYZgFD9wv — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) May 23, 2020

With no changes in the standings, Barcelona continues to lead the table 2 points clear off second Real Madrid. Sevilla holds the third position followed by Real Sociedad with 46 points on the fourth place.

Group training resume

"Group training may be carried out by all clubs, regardless of the de-escalation phase of the province in which they are located. All training will adopt the preventive measures laid out by the LaLiga Return to Training Protocol to guarantee the highest levels of safety for everyone involved at all times," the training protocol allowing resumption read.

La Liga president Javier Tebas announced the new developments and had said, “The start of the next phase in LaLiga’s Return to Training protocol is another step towards the restarting of the competition. It will be good to be able to set all training routines on an equal footing. It’s very important that every club have the same chance to be in good shape. It’s not essential, but it’s very important and we’re grateful that it will be like that.”

