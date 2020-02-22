SPAL Vs Juventus Live Streaming Details, Team News And Serie A Standings

Inter Milan may temporarily have faltered in the race for the title, falling to third in the Serie A standings, but league leaders Juventus now have new challengers for the title. With second-placed Lazio breathing down their neck, Juventus will face relegation battlers SPAL with one eye on building up their goal difference this weekend. The SPAL vs Juventus game will be played at Stadio Paolo Mazza on Saturday, February 22.

Serie A live: SPAL vs Juventus preview

The SPAL vs Juventus game will be a case of the league leaders vs the bottom-placed team in the Serie A. With 42 points between the two, on paper, Juventus are likely to make heavy work of SPAL this weekend. The SPAL vs Juventus match-up also reveals the mammoth task at hand for Luigi Di Biagio's men.

A goal difference of 23 is rivalled by a negative goal difference of 24 for the relegation battlers. Their place in the Serie A standings, therefore, comes as little surprise. The SPAL vs Juventus match-up throws another interesting statistic up. Since the turn of the year, Juventus have more wins than SPAL have had all season. However, any slip up for Juventus could prove costly, with Lazio just one point behind Maurizio Sarri's men in the Serie A standings.

Serie A live: SPAL vs Juventus team news

There are a couple of complaints in terms of personnel for Maurizio Sarri this weekend. Miralem Pjanic has not been called up for the SPAL vs Juventus game, courtesy of his muscle injury. Defender Leonardo Bonucci also misses the game through suspension. Winger Douglas Costa is still nursing an injury while Sami Khedira has also been left out of the squad for the SPAL vs Juventus game. Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi make a return for Juventus. However, neither are likely to start this weekend.

Serie A live: SPAL vs Juventus live streaming details

The SPAL vs Juventus game will be played on Saturday, February 22. The SPAL vs Juventus live streaming is scheduled for a 10:30 pm kick-off. SPAL vs Juventus live streaming can be watched on Sony LIV and the Sony Sports Network. The SPAL vs Juventus live streaming can also be found on DAZN in some European countries and Sky Sports in the UK.

