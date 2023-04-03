Spanish Footballer Dies After Being Stabbed In The Chest In 'random Attack' Cadiz: Report

In an unfortunate incident, a Spanish footballer has been stabbed to death in the city of Cadiz, as reported by the Sun. Francisco J. Naval Perez, a player of Chipiona C.F. who plies their trade in Spain's Segunda Andaluza Senior has been named as the deceased man. Police have arrested a suspect related to this heinous crime.

It has been stated the person who has been taken into custody launched an attack on the player and put a knife into his chest very randomly. Apparently, it has been found that the arrested person has no prior criminal record and no links have been established between the two.

Spanish Footballer stabbed to death by an unknown assailant

The 20-year-old suspect hasn't been named and it is reported he attacked the 24-year-old player without saying something. The footballer was admitted to hospital and later on Sunday, he succumbed to his injuries. Chipiona C. F released a statement confirming the aforementioned development.

"Well, we don't even have words to begin with, this seems like a nightmare, but unfortunately it's real, our player Paco Naval Perez has left us, he died this morning."

Chipiona's club president, Alejandro Florido, said: "It was his turn. Being at the wrong time in the wrong place. Precisely this Sunday they were going to celebrate it and, look, coincidences of life. His family is destroyed... Everyone loved him, he was a very good person."

Tributes poured in as Spanish clubs like Real Madrid and Valencia have also paid their condolences.

Desde el Valencia CF envíamos nuestro más sentido pésame al Chipiona CF por el fallecimiento del jugador Paco Naval. Mucho ánimo y un fuerte abrazo para sus familiares y amigos.



DEP pic.twitter.com/R8vb1Ya19f — Valencia CF (@valenciacf) April 2, 2023

El Real Madrid C. F. lamenta profundamente el fallecimiento de Paco Naval, jugador del Chipiona C. F., y quiere expresar sus condolencias y su cariño a todos sus familiares, a su club, a sus compañeros y seres queridos. DEP — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 2, 2023