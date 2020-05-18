Spanish La Liga Clubs Start Training Today In Groups Of Up To Ten Players

In a significant step forward on the road towards restarting professional football in Spain, which has been on hold since March 12th due to the Covid-19 pandemic, La Liga top clubs Santander and Smart Bank will be able to start group training from today (Monday), with a maximum of ten players.

The resumption of group training sessions in Spain was laid out in La Liga’s return to a training protocol and agreed with the CSD (Spanish High Sports Council). The possibility of moving forward to this next phase of the strategy was one of the sports-related flexibility measures set out in Ministerial Order SND/414/2020, issued on Saturday.

Training protocol to guarantee highest level of safety

Group training may be carried out by all clubs, regardless of the de-escalation phase of the province in which they are located. All training will adopt the preventive measures laid out by the LaLiga Return to Training Protocol to guarantee the highest levels of safety for everyone involved at all times.

La Liga president Javier Tebas announced the new developments ahead of the planned restart of football in Spain. “The start of the next phase in LaLiga’s Return to Training protocol is another step towards the restarting of the competition. It will be good to be able to set all training routines on an equal footing. It’s very important that every club have the same chance to be in good shape. It’s not essential, but it’s very important and we’re grateful that it will be like that,” said Tebas.

The president of La Liga was positive about the possibility of football being played every day. “That’s what I hope. We shouldn’t have any problems playing on Mondays across the eleven rounds of matches we have left to play. I hope for some sense from the Spanish Football Federation on this because it’s very important for us to be able to give both our national and international broadcasters, and fans across the world, football on as many days as possible to ensure as little disruption as possible,” he said.

