Spanish League Slams FIFA Chief For Launching Club World Cup 'without Consultation'

The Spanish League has slammed FIFA president Gianni Infantino for launching the Club World Cup by only 'thinking of a few' and not knowing the impact such a competition will have on most professional footballers. Their response comes a day after Infantino made a massive announcement on December 16 by stating that FIFA was planning to expand the existing Club World Cup to 32 teams from 2025 onwards, with Morocco set to host the first tournament.

'Only takes into account a small group': Spanish league slams FIFA

As quoted by AP, the Spanish league said on December 17, "FIFA only takes into account a small group of clubs and players, when in professional football there are many professional leagues, thousands of clubs and players who do not participate in these international competitions. FIFA seems to forget that and only thinks of a few, without knowing the impact on all in professional football."

A day after FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented his vision of a 32-team Club World Cup for 2025, the Spanish league also said that FIFA's decisions are 'made unilaterally.' They added that FIFA makes these decisions without 'considering the calendar' and that 'new international tournaments irreversibly damage the entire football ecosystem.'

The 2021 edition, won by Chelsea, involved just seven teams. And now the Club World Cup will take place between 32 teams. This was not the only announcement that Infantino made as he also floated the idea of a four-team friendly tournament for national sides in March in even-numbered years before major championships, along with other tweaks to the calendar. This comes after FIFA had already solidified plans to increase the World Cup field from 32 to 48 teams in 2026.

Following these statements from FIFA, the Spanish league said it would consider taking legal action "to prevent the Club World Cup with the announced format. The World Leagues Forum had already voiced similar complaints about not being consulted before Infantino announced the plans. An expanded Club World Cup was also questioned by the global players' union FIFPRO as being detrimental to the players’ health.

(Inputs from AP)