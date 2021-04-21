Spezia Vs Inter Milan Prediction, Live Stream Details, Team News And Serie A Preview

Table-toppers Inter Milan will take on Spezia on Matchday 32 of the Serie A on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the Stadio Alberto Picco and will kick off at 12:15 AM IST (Thursday, April 22). Here's a look at how to watch Spezia vs Inter Milan live stream, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Spezia vs Inter Milan prediction and Serie A preview

Inter Milan are destined to lift the Scudetto at the end of the season and retain a nine-point lead over arch-rivals AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table. The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in their last 12 games across all competitions and settled for a 1-1 draw against Napoli last time out. Antonio Conte's side has the best defensive record in Serie A and will be strong favourites to repeat their December success over Spezia this time out.

Spezia meanwhile have held their own to a great extent in their maiden campaign in Serie A. The hosts have accumulated 32 points to sit 14th on the Serie A table, with 18th-placed Cagliari seven points adrift. Spezia were thumped by Bologna last time out, losing 4-1 at the weekend. Spezia have gone unbeaten in five games, with three successes and two draws on home turf and will hope to delay Inter Milan's title run-in as the Nerazzurri look to end Juventus' Serie A dominance. Inter Milan are favourites and are likely to clinch a comfortable win on Wednesday night.

Spezia vs Inter Milan team news

Inter travel without many injury concerns, as only veteran defender Aleksandar Kolarov is ruled out with a muscular problem. Arturo Vidal remains a doubt for the game, while the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Matteo Darmian in contention to return to the XI. As for Spezia, goalkeeper Ivan Provedel is expected to start ahead of deputy Jeroen Zoet, while Federico Mattiello and loan signing Riccardo Saponara are ruled out of the clash.

Spezia vs Inter Milan team news: Predicted XIs

Spezia: Provedel; Ferrer, Ismajli, Chabot, Marchizza; Estevez, Ricci, Maggiore; Gyasi, Nzola, Farias

How to watch Spezia vs Inter Milan live stream?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD. The Spezia vs Inter Milan live stream will also be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game kicks off at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday, April 22.

Spezia vs Inter Milan prediction: Inter Milan are expected to claim all three points in this Serie A fixture.

