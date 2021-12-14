Spider-Man's Tom Holland Fails To Persuade Mbappe To Join This Premier League Club; WATCH

At the recently concluded 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris, many famous personalities other than of course footballers were also present at the ceremony and among them was Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland. There was a video circulating on the internet where Holland can be seen sharing a laugh with PSG star Kylian Mbappe and the French forward said, "No, impossible. That's impossible!". It was widely speculated that Holland might have asked Mbappe to join his favourite club Tottenham Hotspur. That speculation has finally been confirmed as the Spider-Man star said in a recent interview that he did ask Mbappe to join Tottenham.

Speaking to fellow Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya on LADbible TV, Tom Holland said: "We met Mbappe. I said ‘Hey, nice to meet you. He was really friendly, so I said. ‘Mate, you have to come to Tottenham,’ and he just burst out laughing!" The footage of Mbappe saying "No, impossible. That's impossible!" now makes sense.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is gearing up for its theatre release this week and the movie will be released in India on December 16, one day before the United States. It is expected to smash many box office records after the build-up and hype around the movie. This comes on the back of the fact that fans are convinced that Andrew and Tobey will make a cameo in the movie, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, several villains from the previous Spider-Man franchise are confirmed to be making appearances in No Way Home. Villians like Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, and Dr. Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard will be returning to the franchise.

Mbappe Transfer Round-up

In one of the craziest summer transfer windows ever, one move failed to materialise and that was Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid. Mbappe had under a year left on his contract and Madrid was ready to offer Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) up to €180 million for a player they could have gotten for free at the end of the year but PSG rejected the offer. In a recent interview with Thierry Henry asking the questions, Mbappe revealed that he was disappointed about the failed transfer but said that he is happy at PSG for the moment but did not commit to where he would be at the beginning of the next season.

