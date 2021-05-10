SPK Vs KHMK Dream11: Spartak Moscow Vs Khimki Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Russian Premier League's upcoming game will feature Spartak Moscow taking on FC Khimki at the Otkritie Arena. The game is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM local time on Monday, May 10 (9:30 PM IST). Here is a look at the SPK vs KHMK Dream11 prediction, top picks and our SPK vs KHMK Dream11 team for the game.

SPK vs KHMK preview

Spartak Moscow arrive into this game on the back of a 2-1 win against Arsenal Tula thanks to goals from Aleksandr Sobolev and Jordan Larsson. As a result of this victory, Domenico Tedesco's side go level on points with second-placed Lokomotiv Moscow with a game in hand. With just two games remaining in their season, Spartak Moscow will hope to get maximum points as they look to seal their place in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

On the other hand, Khimki FC have had an average season so far, having managed 44 points. They have won 13 games, drawn five and lost 10. However, they head into this game on the back of two victories over FC Ural Ekaterinburg and Dinamo Moscow, and hence, will be full of confidence when they face Spartak Moscow.

SPK vs KHMK predicted starting line-ups

Spartak Moscow: Andrey Eshchenko, Roman Zobnin, Alexander Sobolev, Alexander Maksimenko, Pavel Maslov, Ayrton Lucas, Alex Kral, Victor Moses, Quincy Promes, Samuel Gigot, Jordan Larsson

FC Khimki: Ilya Lantratov, Denis Glushakov, Egor Danilkin, Kirill Bozhenov, Filip Dagerstal, Ilya Kamyshev, Brian Idowu, Dmitri Tikhiy, Reziuan Mirzov, Aleksandr Filin, I Kukhorchuk

SPK vs KHMK top picks

Spartak Moscow: Victor Moses, Quincy Promes, Alexander Sobolev

FC Khimki: Brian Idowu, Egor Danilkin, Aleksandr Filin

SPK vs KHMK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Ilya Lantratov

Defenders: Brian Idowu, Aleksandr Filin, Samuel Gigot, Egor Danilkin

Midfielders: Victor Moses, Denis Glushakov, Kirill Bozhenov, Quincy Promes

Forwards: Alexander Sobolev, Jordan Larsson

SPK vs KHMK Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Spartak Moscow will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above SPK vs KHMK Dream11 prediction, SPK vs KHMK match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SPK vs KHMK Dream11 team and SPK vs KHMK Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Credits: fckhimki.com