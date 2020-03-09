The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

SPK Vs KRS Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team News, Russian Premier League Live

Football News

SPK vs KRS Dream11 preview: Spartak Moscow welcome Krasnodar at the Otkritie Arena on March 9. An enticing affair awaits in the Russian Premier League.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
spk vs krs dream11

Spartak Moscow will host FC Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League on March 9, 2020 (7 pm IST). The game will be played at the Otkritie Arena. Read on to know the SPK vs KRS Dream11 prediction, SPK vs KRS Dream11 team and SPK vs KRS Dream11 top picks for the clash.

SPK vs KRS Dream11 prediction: Preview

Spartak Moscow sit on the 10th place of the Russian Premier League table. They have won only seven of their 20 games in the Russian top flight this season. Meanwhile, their opponents, Krasnodar are on the third place of the Russian Premier League.  With 10 wins and 2 losses, the Blak-Green's will be hoping to bolster their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

ALSO READ: Timbers Score Early For 1-0 Win Over Nashville SC

SPK vs KRS Dream11 prediction: SPK vs KRS Dream11 team news

For the home side, Zelimkhan Bakaev and Andre Schurrle are set to miss the clash against Krasnodar. They will join long term absentees - midfielder Nail Umyarov and goalkeeper Aleksandr Selilkhov - on the sidelines. 

Krasnodar have a long list of injury woes as defenders John Gudni Fjoluson, Uros Spajic and Aleksander Martynovich are all sidelined for the visitors. Midfield duo of Remy Cabella and Viktor Claesson are also on the treatment table. They are doubtful for the game against Spartak Moscow on Monday.

ALSO READ: Llanez, Ferreira Head US Men's Olympic Qualifying Roster

SPK vs KRS Dream11 prediction: SPK vs KRS Dream11 team

SPK vs KRS Dream11 team (Predicted XI for SPK) - Maksimenko (GK), Kutepov, Ozhikiya, Gigot, Rasskazov, Zobnin, Kral, Til, Lucas, Larsson, Sobolev

SPK vs KRS Dream11 team (Predicted XI for KRS) - Safonov (GK), Petrov, Kaio, Sorokin, Ramirez, Olsson, Utkin, Wanderson, Ari, Suleymanov, Berg

ALSO READ:  Old Trafford Euphoric Again As United Completes Derby Double

SPK VS KRS Dream11 prediction: SPK VS KRS Dream11 top picks 

SPK VS KRS Dream11 top picks for Spartak Moscow - Samuel Gigot, Jordan Larsson

SPK VS KRS Dream11 top picks for Krasnodar - Shapi Suleymanov, Ari

ALSO READ: England Tops Japan In SheBelieves Cup At Red Bull Arena

SPK vs KRS Dream11 prediction: SPK VS KRS Dream11 team

Here is the SPK vs KRS Dream11 team that can fetch the maximum points:

Goalkeeper: Maksimenko

Defenders: Gigot, Rasskazov, Sorokin (vice-captain), Petrov

Midfielders: Zobnin, Utkin, Olsson

Forwards: Larsson, Sobolev (captain), Suleymanov

Note: The SPK vs KRS Dream11 team has been made according to our own analysis and may not always guarantee positive results for Dream11 users.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Zen
SADAVARTE INTERRUPTED BY SENA MLAS
MNS
RAJ THAKERAY'S 'SHADOW CABINET'
Coronavirus
SENSEX HITS 10-YEAR LOW AMID CORONA
Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran
JAISHANKAR ARRIVES ON SURPRISE VISIT TO KASHMIR, MEETS KIN OF PEOPLE STRANDED IN IRAN
Hungama 2
HUNGAMA 2 IS 'CONFUSION UNLIMITED'
China closes multiple temporary hospitals as new virus cases decline
CHINA CLOSES MAKESHIFT HOSPITALS