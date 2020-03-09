SPK Vs KRS Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team News, Russian Premier League Live

Spartak Moscow will host FC Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League on March 9, 2020 (7 pm IST). The game will be played at the Otkritie Arena. Read on to know the SPK vs KRS Dream11 prediction, SPK vs KRS Dream11 team and SPK vs KRS Dream11 top picks for the clash.

SPK vs KRS Dream11 prediction: Preview

Spartak Moscow sit on the 10th place of the Russian Premier League table. They have won only seven of their 20 games in the Russian top flight this season. Meanwhile, their opponents, Krasnodar are on the third place of the Russian Premier League. With 10 wins and 2 losses, the Blak-Green's will be hoping to bolster their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

SPK vs KRS Dream11 prediction: SPK vs KRS Dream11 team news

For the home side, Zelimkhan Bakaev and Andre Schurrle are set to miss the clash against Krasnodar. They will join long term absentees - midfielder Nail Umyarov and goalkeeper Aleksandr Selilkhov - on the sidelines.

Krasnodar have a long list of injury woes as defenders John Gudni Fjoluson, Uros Spajic and Aleksander Martynovich are all sidelined for the visitors. Midfield duo of Remy Cabella and Viktor Claesson are also on the treatment table. They are doubtful for the game against Spartak Moscow on Monday.

SPK vs KRS Dream11 prediction: SPK vs KRS Dream11 team

SPK vs KRS Dream11 team (Predicted XI for SPK) - Maksimenko (GK), Kutepov, Ozhikiya, Gigot, Rasskazov, Zobnin, Kral, Til, Lucas, Larsson, Sobolev

SPK vs KRS Dream11 team (Predicted XI for KRS) - Safonov (GK), Petrov, Kaio, Sorokin, Ramirez, Olsson, Utkin, Wanderson, Ari, Suleymanov, Berg

SPK VS KRS Dream11 prediction: SPK VS KRS Dream11 top picks

SPK VS KRS Dream11 top picks for Spartak Moscow - Samuel Gigot, Jordan Larsson

SPK VS KRS Dream11 top picks for Krasnodar - Shapi Suleymanov, Ari

SPK vs KRS Dream11 prediction: SPK VS KRS Dream11 team

Here is the SPK vs KRS Dream11 team that can fetch the maximum points:

Goalkeeper: Maksimenko

Defenders: Gigot, Rasskazov, Sorokin (vice-captain), Petrov

Midfielders: Zobnin, Utkin, Olsson

Forwards: Larsson, Sobolev (captain), Suleymanov

Note: The SPK vs KRS Dream11 team has been made according to our own analysis and may not always guarantee positive results for Dream11 users.